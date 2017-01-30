Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for virtualbox

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0332-1

Rating: important

References: #1020856

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5545 CVE-2017-3290 CVE-2017-3316

CVE-2017-3332

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for virtualbox to version 5.0.32 fixes the following issues:



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2016-5545: Vulnerability in the GUI subcomponent of virtualbox

allows unauthenticated attacker unauthorized update, insert or delete

access to some data as well as unauthorized read access to a subset of

VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to cause a partial

denial of service (bsc#1020856).

- CVE-2017-3290: Vulnerability in the Shared Folder subcomponent of

virtualbox allows high privileged attacker unauthorized creation,

deletion or modification access to critical data and unauthorized

ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (bsc#1020856).

- CVE-2017-3316: Vulnerability in the GUI subcomponent of virtualbox

allows high privileged attacker with network access via multiple

protocols to compromise Oracle VM VirtualBox (bsc#1020856).

- CVE-2017-3332: Vulnerability in the SVGA Emulation subcomponent of

virtualbox allows low privileged attacker unauthorized creation,

deletion or modification access to critical data and unauthorized

ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (bsc#1020856).



For other changes please read the changelog.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-178=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



python-virtualbox-5.0.32-34.1

python-virtualbox-debuginfo-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-debuginfo-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-debugsource-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-devel-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-5.0.32_k4.1.36_44-34.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.0.32_k4.1.36_44-34.1

virtualbox-guest-tools-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-guest-tools-debuginfo-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-guest-x11-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-guest-x11-debuginfo-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-default-5.0.32_k4.1.36_44-34.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.0.32_k4.1.36_44-34.1

virtualbox-qt-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-qt-debuginfo-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-websrv-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-websrv-debuginfo-5.0.32-34.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



virtualbox-guest-desktop-icons-5.0.32-34.1

virtualbox-host-source-5.0.32-34.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5545.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3290.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3316.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3332.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020856



