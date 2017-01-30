Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0333-1
Rating: important
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
An update that solves 46 vulnerabilities and has 31 fixes
is now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP2 LTSS kernel was updated to receive
various security and bugfixes.
This is the last planned LTSS kernel update for the SUSE Linux Enterprise
Server 11 SP2 LTSS.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not
properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS
option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary
kernel memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by
leveraging access to a /dev/sg device, related to block/bsg.c and
drivers/scsi/sg.c. NOTE: this vulnerability exists because of an
incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9576 (bnc#1017710).
- CVE-2004-0230: TCP, when using a large Window Size, made it easier for
remote attackers to guess sequence numbers and cause a denial of service
(connection loss) to persistent TCP connections by repeatedly injecting
a TCP RST packet, especially in protocols that use long-lived
connections, such as BGP (bnc#969340).
- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the
Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum
fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users
to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer
overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).
- CVE-2016-8399: An out of bounds read in the ping protocol handler could
have lead to information disclosure (bsc#1014746).
- CVE-2016-9793: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the
Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory
corruption and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact
by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt
system call with the (1) SO_SNDBUFFORCE or (2) SO_RCVBUFFORCE option
(bnc#1013531).
- CVE-2012-6704: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the
Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory
corruption and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact
by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt
system call with the (1) SO_SNDBUF or (2) SO_RCVBUF option (bnc#1013542).
- CVE-2016-9756: arch/x86/kvm/emulate.c in the Linux kernel did not
properly initialize Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases, which
allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from kernel stack
memory via a crafted application (bnc#1013038).
- CVE-2016-3841: The IPv6 stack in the Linux kernel mishandled options
data, which allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of
service (use-after-free and system crash) via a crafted sendmsg system
call (bnc#992566).
- CVE-2016-9685: Multiple memory leaks in error paths in
fs/xfs/xfs_attr_list.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause
a denial of service (memory consumption) via crafted XFS filesystem
operations (bnc#1012832).
- CVE-2015-1350: The VFS subsystem in the Linux kernel 3.x provides an
incomplete set of requirements for setattr operations that
underspecified removing extended privilege attributes, which allowed
local users to cause a denial of service (capability stripping) via a
failed invocation of a system call, as demonstrated by using chown to
remove a capability from the ping or Wireshark dumpcap program
(bnc#914939).
- CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function
in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system
crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).
- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
the Linux kernel lacked chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
data (bnc#1011685).
- CVE-2016-7910: Use-after-free vulnerability in the disk_seqf_stop
function in block/genhd.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
gain privileges by leveraging the execution of a certain stop operation
even if the corresponding start operation had failed (bnc#1010716).
- CVE-2016-7911: Race condition in the get_task_ioprio function in
block/ioprio.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
ioprio_get system call (bnc#1010711).
- CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in
drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data
structure (bnc#1010507).
- CVE-2016-7916: Race condition in the environ_read function in
fs/proc/base.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain
sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a /proc/*/environ
file during a process-setup time interval in which environment-variable
copying is incomplete (bnc#1010467).
- CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the
Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by
attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that
has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).
- CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel before 4.8.7,
in certain unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).
- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in
the Linux kernel used an incorrect buffer size for certain timeout data,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack memory
corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file (bnc#1004517).
- CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel
preserves the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local
users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid
program with restrictions on execute permissions (bnc#995968).
- CVE-2017-5551: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel
preserves the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local
users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid
program with restrictions on execute permissions. This CVE tracks the
fix for the tmpfs filesystem. (bsc#1021258).
- CVE-2015-8956: The rfcomm_sock_bind function in
net/bluetooth/rfcomm/sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
dereference) via vectors involving a bind system call on a Bluetooth
RFCOMM socket (bnc#1003925).
- CVE-2016-7117: Use-after-free vulnerability in the __sys_recvmmsg
function in net/socket.c in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code via vectors involving a recvmmsg system call that
is mishandled during error processing (bnc#1003077).
- CVE-2016-0823: The pagemap_open function in fs/proc/task_mmu.c in the
Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain sensitive physical-address
information by reading a pagemap file, aka Android internal bug 25739721
(bnc#994759).
- CVE-2016-7425: The arcmsr_iop_message_xfer function in
drivers/scsi/arcmsr/arcmsr_hba.c in the Linux kernel did not restrict a
certain length field, which allowed local users to gain privileges or
cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow) via an
ARCMSR_MESSAGE_WRITE_WQBUFFER control code (bnc#999932).
- CVE-2016-6828: The tcp_check_send_head function in include/net/tcp.h in
the Linux kernel did not properly maintain certain SACK state after a
failed data copy, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue use-after-free and system crash) via a
crafted SACK option (bnc#994296).
- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in
drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by
changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability
(bnc#991608).
- CVE-2016-4998: The IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt implementation in the
netfilter subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a
denial of service (out-of-bounds read) or possibly obtain sensitive
information from kernel heap memory by leveraging in-container root
access to provide a crafted offset value that leads to crossing a
ruleset blob boundary (bsc#986365).
- CVE-2015-7513: arch/x86/kvm/x86.c in the Linux kernel did not reset the
PIT counter values during state restoration, which allowed guest OS
users to cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and host OS
crash) via a zero value, related to the kvm_vm_ioctl_set_pit and
kvm_vm_ioctl_set_pit2 functions (bnc#960689).
- CVE-2013-4312: The Linux kernel allowed local users to bypass
file-descriptor limits and cause a denial of service (memory
consumption) by sending each descriptor over a UNIX socket before
closing it, related to net/unix/af_unix.c and net/unix/garbage.c
(bnc#839104).
- CVE-2016-4997: The compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE and IP6T_SO_SET_REPLACE
setsockopt implementations in the netfilter subsystem in the Linux
kernel allow local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service
(memory corruption) by leveraging in-container root access to provide a
crafted offset value that triggers an unintended decrement (bnc#986362).
- CVE-2016-5829: Multiple heap-based buffer overflows in the
hiddev_ioctl_usage function in drivers/hid/usbhid/hiddev.c in the Linux
kernel allow local users to cause a denial of service or possibly have
unspecified other impact via a crafted (1) HIDIOCGUSAGES or (2)
HIDIOCSUSAGES ioctl call (bnc#986572).
- CVE-2016-4470: The key_reject_and_link function in security/keys/key.c
in the Linux kernel did not ensure that a certain data structure is
initialized, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(system crash) via vectors involving a crafted keyctl request2 command
(bnc#984755).
- CVE-2016-5244: The rds_inc_info_copy function in net/rds/recv.c in the
Linux kernel did not initialize a certain structure member, which
allowed remote attackers to obtain sensitive information from kernel
stack memory by reading an RDS message (bnc#983213).
- CVE-2016-1583: The ecryptfs_privileged_open function in
fs/ecryptfs/kthread.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (stack memory consumption) via
vectors involving crafted mmap calls for /proc pathnames, leading to
recursive pagefault handling (bnc#983143).
- CVE-2016-4913: The get_rock_ridge_filename function in fs/isofs/rock.c
in the Linux kernel mishandled NM (aka alternate name) entries
containing \0 characters, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive
information from kernel memory or possibly have unspecified other impact
via a crafted isofs filesystem (bnc#980725).
- CVE-2016-4580: The x25_negotiate_facilities function in
net/x25/x25_facilities.c in the Linux kernel did not properly initialize
a certain data structure, which allowed attackers to obtain sensitive
information from kernel stack memory via an X.25 Call Request
(bnc#981267).
- CVE-2016-4805: Use-after-free vulnerability in
drivers/net/ppp/ppp_generic.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system crash, or
spinlock) or possibly have unspecified other impact by removing a
network namespace, related to the ppp_register_net_channel and
ppp_unregister_channel functions (bnc#980371).
- CVE-2015-7833: The usbvision driver in the Linux kernel allowed
physically proximate attackers to cause a denial of service (panic) via
a nonzero bInterfaceNumber value in a USB device descriptor (bnc#950998).
- CVE-2016-2187: The gtco_probe function in drivers/input/tablet/gtco.c in
the Linux kernel allowed physically proximate attackers to cause a
denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and system crash) via a
crafted endpoints value in a USB device descriptor (bnc#971944).
- CVE-2016-4482: The proc_connectinfo function in drivers/usb/core/devio.c
in the Linux kernel did not initialize a certain data structure, which
allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from kernel stack
memory via a crafted USBDEVFS_CONNECTINFO ioctl call (bnc#978401).
- CVE-2016-4565: The InfiniBand (aka IB) stack in the Linux kernel
incorrectly relies on the write system call, which allowed local users
to cause a denial of service (kernel memory write operation) or possibly
have unspecified other impact via a uAPI interface (bnc#979548).
- CVE-2016-4485: The llc_cmsg_rcv function in net/llc/af_llc.c in the
Linux kernel did not initialize a certain data structure, which allowed
attackers to obtain sensitive information from kernel stack memory by
reading a message (bnc#978821).
- CVE-2016-4578: sound/core/timer.c in the Linux kernel did not initialize
certain r1 data structures, which allowed local users to obtain
sensitive information from kernel stack memory via crafted use of the
ALSA timer interface, related to the (1) snd_timer_user_ccallback and
(2) snd_timer_user_tinterrupt functions (bnc#979879).
- CVE-2016-4569: The snd_timer_user_params function in sound/core/timer.c
in the Linux kernel did not initialize a certain data structure, which
allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from kernel stack
memory via crafted use of the ALSA timer interface (bnc#979213).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- arch/powerpc: Remove duplicate/redundant Altivec entries (bsc#967716).
- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).
- cgroups: do not attach task to subsystem if migration failed
(bnc#979274).
- cgroups: more safe tasklist locking in cgroup_attach_proc (bnc#979274).
- dasd: fix hanging system after LCU changes (bnc#968500, LTC#136671).
- dasd: Fix unresumed device after suspend/resume (bnc#927287, LTC#123892).
- ipv4/fib: do not warn when primary address is missing if in_dev is dead
(bsc#971360).
- kabi, unix: properly account for FDs passed over unix sockets
(bnc#839104).
- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).
- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).
- kvm: x86: SYSENTER emulation is broken (bsc#994618).
- mm: thp: fix SMP race condition between THP page fault and MADV_DONTNEED
(VM Functionality, bnc#986445).
- mremap: enforce rmap src/dst vma ordering in case of vma_merge()
succeeding in copy_vma() (VM Functionality, bsc#1008645).
- nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation
voluntarily (bsc#1007944).
- nfs: Do not disconnect open-owner on NFS4ERR_BAD_SEQID (bsc#989261,
bsc#1011482).
- nfs: do not do blind d_drop() in nfs_prime_dcache() (bnc#908069
bnc#896484 bsc#963053).
- nfs_prime_dcache needs fh to be set (bnc#908069 bnc#896484 bsc#963053).
- nfs: Refresh open-owner id when server says SEQID is bad (bsc#989261).
- nfsv4: Ensure that we do not drop a state owner more than once
(bsc#979595).
- nfsv4: fix broken patch relating to v4 read delegations (bsc#956514,
bsc#989261, bsc#979595, bsc#1011482).
- nfsv4: nfs4_proc_renew should be declared static (bnc#863873).
- nfsv4: OPEN must handle the NFS4ERR_IO return code correctly
(bsc#979595).
- nfsv4: Recovery of recalled read delegations is broken (bsc#956514
bsc#1011482).
- nfsv4: The NFSv4.0 client must send RENEW calls if it holds a delegation
(bnc#863873).
- powerpc: Add ability to build little endian kernels (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Avoid load of static chain register when calling nested
functions through a pointer on 64bit (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Do not build assembly files with ABIv2 (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Do not use ELFv2 ABI to build the kernel (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: dtc is required to build dtb files (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Fix 64 bit builds with binutils 2.24 (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Fix error when cross building TAGS & cscope (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Make the vdso32 also build big-endian (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Remove altivec fix for gcc versions before 4.0 (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Remove buggy 9-year-old test for binutils < 2.12.1
(bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Require gcc 4.0 on 64-bit (bsc#967716).
- ppp: defer netns reference release for ppp channel (bsc#980371).
- qeth: delete napi struct when removing a qeth device (bnc#979915,
LTC#143590).
- qeth: Fix crash on initial MTU size change (bnc#835175, LTC#96809).
- qeth: postpone freeing of qdio memory (bnc#874145, LTC#107873).
- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Export a make-stderr.log file (bsc#1012422)
- Revert "s390/mm: fix asce_bits handling with dynamic pagetable
levels"
This reverts commit 6e00b1d803fa2ab4b130e04b7fbcc99f0b5ecba8.
- rpm/config.sh: Set the release string to 0.7.<RELEASE> (bsc#997059)
- rpm/mkspec: Read a default release string from rpm/config.sh (bsc997059)
- s390/dasd: fix failfast for disconnected devices (bnc#958000,
LTC#135138).
- s390/dasd: fix hanging device after clear subchannel (bnc#994436,
LTC#144640).
- s390/dasd: fix kernel panic when alias is set offline (bnc#940966,
LTC#128595).
- s390/dasd: fix list_del corruption after lcu changes (bnc#954984,
LTC#133077).
- s390/mm: fix asce_bits handling with dynamic pagetable levels
(bnc#979915, LTC#141456). Conflicts: series.conf
- s390/pageattr: do a single TLB flush for change_page_attr
(bsc#1009443,LTC#148182).
- Set CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO=y and CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO_REDUCED=n on all platforms
The specfile adjusts the config if necessary, but a new version of
run_oldconfig.sh requires the settings to be present in the repository.
- usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).
- usb: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors
(bnc#991665).
