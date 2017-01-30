Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in python-crypto
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 23:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-7459

Name        : python-crypto
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.6.1
Release     : 13.fc25
URL         : http://www.pycrypto.org/
Summary     : Cryptography library for Python
Description :
PyCrypto is a collection of both secure hash functions (such as MD5 and
SHA), and various encryption algorithms (AES, DES, RSA, ElGamal, etc.).

A heap-buffer overflow vulnerability was discovered in pycrypto leading to
arbitrary code execution. All users of pycrypto's AES module that allow the
 mode
of operation to be specified by an attacker, check for ECB explicitly and
 create
the objects without specifying an IV are vulnerable to this issue.  This is
CVE-2013-7459.
  [ 1 ] Bug #1409754 - CVE-2013-7459 pycrypto: Heap-buffer overflow in
 ALGobject structure
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409754
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-crypto' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
