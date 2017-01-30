|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in python-crypto
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in python-crypto
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-7c569d396b
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 23:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-7459
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : python-crypto
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.6.1
Release : 13.fc25
URL : http://www.pycrypto.org/
Summary : Cryptography library for Python
Description :
PyCrypto is a collection of both secure hash functions (such as MD5 and
SHA), and various encryption algorithms (AES, DES, RSA, ElGamal, etc.).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
A heap-buffer overflow vulnerability was discovered in pycrypto leading to
arbitrary code execution. All users of pycrypto's AES module that allow the
mode
of operation to be specified by an attacker, check for ECB explicitly and
create
the objects without specifying an IV are vulnerable to this issue. This is
CVE-2013-7459.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1409754 - CVE-2013-7459 pycrypto: Heap-buffer overflow in
ALGobject structure
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409754
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-crypto' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|