Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in irssi
Name: Mehrere Probleme in irssi
ID: FEDORA-2017-7f9e997585
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 23:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5193
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5196
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5356
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5195
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5194

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : irssi
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.8.21
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://irssi.org/
Summary     : Modular text mode IRC client with Perl scripting
Description :
Irssi is a modular IRC client with Perl scripting. Only text-mode
frontend is currently supported. The GTK/GNOME frontend is no longer
being maintained.

Update Information:

This is an security update fixing CVE-2017-5193, CVE-2017-5194, CVE-2017-5195,
CVE-2017-5196, CVE-2017-5356.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1410821 - CVE-2017-5193 irssi: Null pointer dereference in the
 nickcmp function
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410821
  [ 2 ] Bug #1410824 - CVE-2017-5194 irssi: Null pointer dereference in the
 nickcmp function
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410824
  [ 3 ] Bug #1410825 - CVE-2017-5195 irssi: Out of bounds read in certain
 incomplete control codes
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410825
  [ 4 ] Bug #1410827 - CVE-2017-5196 irssi: Out of bounds read in certain
 incomplete character sequences
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410827
  [ 5 ] Bug #1413890 - CVE-2017-5356 irssi: Out-of-bounds read in format string
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413890
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade irssi' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
