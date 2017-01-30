Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in irssi

Name : irssi

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.8.21

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://irssi.org/

Summary : Modular text mode IRC client with Perl scripting

Description :

Irssi is a modular IRC client with Perl scripting. Only text-mode

frontend is currently supported. The GTK/GNOME frontend is no longer

being maintained.



Update Information:



This is an security update fixing CVE-2017-5193, CVE-2017-5194, CVE-2017-5195,

CVE-2017-5196, CVE-2017-5356.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1410821 - CVE-2017-5193 irssi: Null pointer dereference in the

nickcmp function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410821

[ 2 ] Bug #1410824 - CVE-2017-5194 irssi: Null pointer dereference in the

nickcmp function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410824

[ 3 ] Bug #1410825 - CVE-2017-5195 irssi: Out of bounds read in certain

incomplete control codes

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410825

[ 4 ] Bug #1410827 - CVE-2017-5196 irssi: Out of bounds read in certain

incomplete character sequences

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410827

[ 5 ] Bug #1413890 - CVE-2017-5356 irssi: Out-of-bounds read in format string

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413890

