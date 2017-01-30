Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2017-81fbd592d4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mo, 30. Januar 2017, 23:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5548
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10153
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5551
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5547
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7097
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5577

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.9.6
Release     : 200.fc25
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

The 4.9.6 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the
tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1416437 - CVE-2017-5577 kernel: vc4: Heap-buffer overflow due to
 failing checks
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416437
  [ 2 ] Bug #1416436 - CVE-2017-5576 kernel: vc4: Integer overflow in temporary
 allocation layout
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416436
  [ 3 ] Bug #1416126 - CVE-2017-5551 kernel: S_ISGD is not cleared when setting
 posix ACLs in tmpfs (CVE-2016-7097 incomplete fix)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416126
  [ 4 ] Bug #1416110 - CVE-2017-5548 kernel: Using stack for buffers in
 ieee802154
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416110
  [ 5 ] Bug #1416101 - CVE-2016-10153 kernel: introduce ceph_crypt() for
 in-place en/decryption
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416101
  [ 6 ] Bug #1416096 - CVE-2017-5547 kernel: DMA buffers on stack
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416096
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
