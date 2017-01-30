Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Name : kernelProduct : Fedora 25Version : 4.9.6Release : 200.fc25URL : http://www.kernel.org/Summary : The Linux kernelDescription :The kernel meta package--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:The 4.9.6 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across thetree.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1416437 - CVE-2017-5577 kernel: vc4: Heap-buffer overflow due to failing checks https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416437 [ 2 ] Bug #1416436 - CVE-2017-5576 kernel: vc4: Integer overflow in temporary allocation layout https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416436 [ 3 ] Bug #1416126 - CVE-2017-5551 kernel: S_ISGD is not cleared when setting posix ACLs in tmpfs (CVE-2016-7097 incomplete fix) https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416126 [ 4 ] Bug #1416110 - CVE-2017-5548 kernel: Using stack for buffers in ieee802154 https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416110 [ 5 ] Bug #1416101 - CVE-2016-10153 kernel: introduce ceph_crypt() for in-place en/decryption https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416101 [ 6 ] Bug #1416096 - CVE-2017-5547 kernel: DMA buffers on stack https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416096--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys