Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.9.6

Release : 200.fc25

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



Update Information:



The 4.9.6 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the

tree.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1416437 - CVE-2017-5577 kernel: vc4: Heap-buffer overflow due to

failing checks

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416437

[ 2 ] Bug #1416436 - CVE-2017-5576 kernel: vc4: Integer overflow in temporary

allocation layout

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416436

[ 3 ] Bug #1416126 - CVE-2017-5551 kernel: S_ISGD is not cleared when setting

posix ACLs in tmpfs (CVE-2016-7097 incomplete fix)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416126

[ 4 ] Bug #1416110 - CVE-2017-5548 kernel: Using stack for buffers in

ieee802154

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416110

[ 5 ] Bug #1416101 - CVE-2016-10153 kernel: introduce ceph_crypt() for

in-place en/decryption

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416101

[ 6 ] Bug #1416096 - CVE-2017-5547 kernel: DMA buffers on stack

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416096

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

