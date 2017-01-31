Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in HarfBuzz

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-76

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: HarfBuzz: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 31, 2017

Bugs: #572856

ID: 201701-76



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in HarfBuzz, the worst of

which could allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Background

==========



HarfBuzz is an OpenType text shaping engine.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/harfbuzz < 1.0.6 >= 1.0.6



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in HarfBuzz. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Remote attackers, through the use of crafted data, could cause a Denial

of Service condition or have other unspecified impacts.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All HarfBuzz users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/harfbuzz-1.0.6"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8947

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8947

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2052

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2052



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-76



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





