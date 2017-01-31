|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in HarfBuzz
|Zwei Probleme in HarfBuzz
|201701-76
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Di, 31. Januar 2017, 13:34
CVE-2016-2052
CVE-2015-8947
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-76
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: HarfBuzz: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 31, 2017
Bugs: #572856
ID: 201701-76
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in HarfBuzz, the worst of
which could allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Background
HarfBuzz is an OpenType text shaping engine.
Affected packages
1 media-libs/harfbuzz < 1.0.6 >= 1.0.6
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in HarfBuzz. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
Remote attackers, through the use of crafted data, could cause a Denial
of Service condition or have other unspecified impacts.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All HarfBuzz users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/harfbuzz-1.0.6"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8947
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8947
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2052
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2052
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-76
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
