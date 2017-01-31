Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in HarfBuzz
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201701-76
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 31. Januar 2017, 13:34
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2052
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8947

Originalnachricht

 
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <cd59b6a7-599a-4574-1b2e-8db9fdc21dc5@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-76 ] HarfBuzz: Multiple vulnerabilities

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-76
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: HarfBuzz: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 31, 2017
     Bugs: #572856
       ID: 201701-76

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in HarfBuzz, the worst of
which could allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service
condition.

Background
==========

HarfBuzz is an OpenType text shaping engine.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-libs/harfbuzz          < 1.0.6                    >= 1.0.6

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in HarfBuzz. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers, through the use of crafted data, could cause a Denial
of Service condition or have other unspecified impacts.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All HarfBuzz users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/harfbuzz-1.0.6"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8947
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8947
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2052
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2052

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-76

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


