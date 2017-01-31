Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0217-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0217.html

Issue date: 2017-01-31

CVE Names: CVE-2016-2847 CVE-2016-7117

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2

Extended Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) - noarch, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x,

x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.2) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A use-after-free vulnerability was found in the kernel's socket recvmmsg

subsystem. This may allow remote attackers to corrupt memory and may allow

execution of arbitrary code. This corruption takes place during the error

handling routines within __sys_recvmmsg() function. (CVE-2016-7117,

Important)



* It is possible for a single process to cause an OOM condition by filling

large pipes with data that are never read. A typical process filling 4096

pipes with 1 MB of data will use 4 GB of memory and there can be multiple

such processes, up to a per-user-limit. (CVE-2016-2847, Moderate)



Red Hat would like to thank Tetsuo Handa for reporting CVE-2016-2847.



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, an XFS corruption in some cases occurred on Seagate 8TB drive

based volumes after a planned system shutdown or reboot, when a disk write

back cache was used. With this update, the megaraid_sas driver has been

fixed and the XFS corruption no longer occurs in the described scenario.

(BZ#1398178)



* This update applies a set of patches for the resizable hash table

(rhashtable). This set contains backported bug fixes and enhancements from

upstream. (BZ#1382630)



* Previously, a kernel panic in some cases occurred during the boot with

the Nonvolatile Memory Express (NVMe) kernel module, because the NVMe

driver did not receive legacy PCI interrupts. This update fixes the NVMe

driver to always use the Message Signaled Interrupts (MSI/MSI-X)

interrupts. As a result, the operating system now boots without panic under

the described circumstances. (BZ#1396558)



* Previously, the Advanced Error Reporting (AER) correct error in some

cases caused a kernel panic. This update fixes the

_scsih_pci_mmio_enabled() function in the mpt3sas driver to not incorrectly

return PCI_ERS_RESULT_NEED_RESET return value in the situation when

PCI_ERS_RESULT_RECOVERED return value is expected. As a result, the kernel

no longer panics due to _scsih_pci_mmio_enabled(). (BZ#1395220)



* When resizing the Transmit (TX) and Receive (RX) rings in the sfc driver

with the "ethtool -G" command, a kernel protection fault in the

napi_hash_add() function occurred on systems with a large number of queues.

With this update, the efx_copy_channel()function in the sfc driver has been

fixed to correctly clear the napi_hash state. As a result, the sfc kernel

module now unloads successfully without the mentioned kernel protection

fault. (BZ#1401460)



* When a virtual machine (VM) with 2 PCI-Passthrough Ethernet interfaces

attached was created, deleted and recreated, the operating system

terminated unexpectedly and rebooted during the recreation. This update

fixes the race condition between the eventfd and virqfd signaling

mechanisms in the vfio driver. As a result, the operating system now boots

without crashing in the described situation. (BZ#1391610)



* Previously, when two NFS shares with different security settings were

mounted, the I/O operations to the kerberos-authenticated mount caused the

RPC_CRED_KEY_EXPIRE_SOON parameter to be set, but the parameter was not

unset when performing the I/O operations on the sec=sys mount.

Consequently, writes to both NFS shares had the same parameters, regardless

of their security settings. This update fixes this problem by moving the

NO_CRKEY_TIMEOUT parameter to the auth->au_flags field. As a result, NFS

shares with different security settings are now handled as expected.

(BZ#1388603)



* Previously, memory corruption by copying data into the wrong memory

locations sometimes occurred, because the __copy_tofrom_user() function was

returning incorrect values. This update fixes the __copy_tofrom_user()

function so that it no longer returns larger values than the number of

bytes it was asked to copy. As a result, memory corruption no longer occurs

in he described scenario. (BZ#1398588)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1313428 - CVE-2016-2847 kernel: pipe: limit the per-user amount of pages

allocated in pipes

1382268 - CVE-2016-7117 kernel: Use-after-free in the recvmmsg exit path



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2):



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

kernel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

kernel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.2):



ppc64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.46.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2847

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7117

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYkKGhXlSAg2UNWIIRAmpBAJ9njgRBW7LLL98EXo3LDPqiWoDNfgCgj/+z

v2CJkXxZSp6FQoFUqH5lUG0=

=9zob

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

