Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0215-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0215.html

Issue date: 2017-01-31

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7117

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2

Advanced Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A use-after-free vulnerability was found in the kernel's socket recvmmsg

subsystem. This may allow remote attackers to corrupt memory and may allow

execution of arbitrary code. This corruption takes place during the error

handling routines within __sys_recvmmsg() function. (CVE-2016-7117,

Important)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1382268 - CVE-2016-7117 kernel: Use-after-free in the recvmmsg exit path



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-doc-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.2):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.69.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7117

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

