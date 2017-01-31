Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ansible

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-77

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Ansible: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: January 31, 2017

Bugs: #605342

ID: 201701-77



Synopsis

A vulnerability in Ansible may allow rogue clients to execute commands

on the Ansible controller.



Background

Ansible is a radically simple IT automation platform.



Affected packages

1 app-admin/ansible < 2.1.4.0_rc3 >= 2.1.4.0_rc3

< 2.2.1.0_rc5 >= 2.2.1.0_rc5



Description

An input validation vulnerability was found in Ansible's handling of

data sent from client systems.



Impact

An attacker with control over a client system being managed by Ansible

and the ability to send facts back to the Ansible server could execute

arbitrary code on the Ansible server using the Ansible-server

privileges.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Ansible 2.1.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-admin/ansible-2.1.4.0_rc3"



All Ansible 2.2.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-admin/ansible-2.2.1.0_rc5"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9587

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9587



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-77



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





