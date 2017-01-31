Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ansible
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201701-77
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 31. Januar 2017, 16:50
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9587

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-77
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Ansible: Remote execution of arbitrary code
     Date: January 31, 2017
     Bugs: #605342
       ID: 201701-77

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in Ansible may allow rogue clients to execute commands
on the Ansible controller.

Background
==========

Ansible is a radically simple IT automation platform.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-admin/ansible         < 2.1.4.0_rc3           >= 2.1.4.0_rc3
                               < 2.2.1.0_rc5           >= 2.2.1.0_rc5

Description
===========

An input validation vulnerability was found in Ansible's handling of
data sent from client systems.

Impact
======

An attacker with control over a client system being managed by Ansible
and the ability to send facts back to the Ansible server could execute
arbitrary code on the Ansible server using the Ansible-server
privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Ansible 2.1.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=app-admin/ansible-2.1.4.0_rc3"

All Ansible 2.2.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=app-admin/ansible-2.2.1.0_rc5"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9587
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9587

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-77

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


