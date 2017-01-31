Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3181-1

January 31, 2017



openssl vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in OpenSSL.



Software Description:

- openssl: Secure Socket Layer (SSL) cryptographic library and tools



Details:



Guido Vranken discovered that OpenSSL used undefined behaviour when

performing pointer arithmetic. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to cause OpenSSL to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This

issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS as other

releases were fixed in a previous security update. (CVE-2016-2177)



It was discovered that OpenSSL did not properly handle Montgomery

multiplication, resulting in incorrect results leading to transient

failures. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-7055)



It was discovered that OpenSSL did not properly use constant-time

operations when performing ECDSA P-256 signing. A remote attacker could

possibly use this issue to perform a timing attack and recover private

ECDSA keys. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. (CVE-2016-7056)



Shi Lei discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly handled certain warning alerts.

A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause OpenSSL to stop

responding, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-8610)



Robert ÅwiÄcki discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly handled certain

truncated packets. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause

OpenSSL to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-3731)



It was discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly performed the x86_64 Montgomery

squaring procedure. While unlikely, a remote attacker could possibly use

this issue to recover private keys. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 16.04

LTS, and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2017-3732)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu9.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.6



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.1f-1ubuntu2.22



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.1-4ubuntu5.39



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3181-1

CVE-2016-2177, CVE-2016-7055, CVE-2016-7056, CVE-2016-8610,

CVE-2017-3731, CVE-2017-3732



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu9.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.6

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.1f-1ubuntu2.22

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.1-4ubuntu5.39







