Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gd
ID: DSA-3777-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 31. Januar 2017, 21:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10166
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9317
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10167
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6906
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6912
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10168

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3777-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 31, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libgd2
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-6906 CVE-2016-6912 CVE-2016-9317 CVE-2016-10166 
                 CVE-2016-10167 CVE-2016-10168

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libgd2, a library for
programmatic graphics creation and manipulation, which may result in
denial of service or potentially the execution of arbitrary code if a
malformed file is processed.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.1.0-5+deb8u9.

For the testing distribution (stretch) and the unstable distribution
(sid), these problems have been fixed in version 2.2.4-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
