Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3777-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

January 31, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libgd2

CVE ID : CVE-2016-6906 CVE-2016-6912 CVE-2016-9317 CVE-2016-10166

CVE-2016-10167 CVE-2016-10168



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libgd2, a library for

programmatic graphics creation and manipulation, which may result in

denial of service or potentially the execution of arbitrary code if a

malformed file is processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.1.0-5+deb8u9.



For the testing distribution (stretch) and the unstable distribution

(sid), these problems have been fixed in version 2.2.4-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

