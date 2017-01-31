|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in gd
|ID:
|DSA-3777-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 31. Januar 2017, 21:56
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3777-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 31, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libgd2
CVE ID : CVE-2016-6906 CVE-2016-6912 CVE-2016-9317 CVE-2016-10166
CVE-2016-10167 CVE-2016-10168
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libgd2, a library for
programmatic graphics creation and manipulation, which may result in
denial of service or potentially the execution of arbitrary code if a
malformed file is processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.1.0-5+deb8u9.
For the testing distribution (stretch) and the unstable distribution
(sid), these problems have been fixed in version 2.2.4-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|