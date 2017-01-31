|
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in ruby-archive-tar-minitar
|Überschreiben von Dateien in ruby-archive-tar-minitar
|DSA-3778-1
|Debian
|Debian jessie
|Di, 31. Januar 2017, 21:58
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10173
Originalnachricht
Package : ruby-archive-tar-minitar
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10173
Debian Bug : 853249
Michal Marek discovered that ruby-archive-tar-minitar, a Ruby library
that provides the ability to deal with POSIX tar archive files, is prone
to a directory traversal vulnerability. An attacker can take advantage
of this flaw to overwrite arbitrary files during archive extraction via
a .. (dot dot) in an extracted filename.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.5.2-2+deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your ruby-archive-tar-minitar packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
