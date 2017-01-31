Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in ruby-archive-tar-minitar

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3778-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

January 31, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : ruby-archive-tar-minitar

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10173

Debian Bug : 853249



Michal Marek discovered that ruby-archive-tar-minitar, a Ruby library

that provides the ability to deal with POSIX tar archive files, is prone

to a directory traversal vulnerability. An attacker can take advantage

of this flaw to overwrite arbitrary files during archive extraction via

a .. (dot dot) in an extracted filename.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.5.2-2+deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your ruby-archive-tar-minitar packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAliQ68VfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0SMxBAAlqySOgo6MeDyBJkoZFiXhiIDEH7uPMl6dfrEg4JcTjoGnQ5TV5TM4BkL

gPtgTuINqo0espL5oNaOm8PaWR/1d9F/FQdb9cLCup8f8Vb/84tfoVGDW/27ky+6

M81Cv/VZEvFkh60A23orAMlWhG7abhNDZ5JfpABpggNKbUwZEhvQxoPKctVkzvYw

uutLiyO/t/B1EtCON+gC0Au1DoreV7hHosqsZDbb2Um6Ek4EY4gRzGAuIRcoZaMy

wGK9MclrPnNQETw/0ZkN13jEq70zLKsURatCvx3/0pzZ0sjlLXlpCzNDpG1NZ1cV

bx32+xyYCzD0qqnlWF8bHBweyZJX7D6BucG7Gi8PydTyiFxc1nOOuH4XNxhaNK+q

ljUI9dWRNeSd1jHl0fTpkTN+ph5zapfDzTuurlawYyH1RAyLEqDiSA3HedePci0+

bQLGIMp+FBJ9skWO+elVTbH2fD9crLDMBg653wzat6AcRSL5/ABPm5YAF3Q5reqt

pLGExWl+gY8+ycDKW92l18vtn1KL8epCjJHgI625FwemIabfkR08ItI18ubsJ0oa

USsSCgcoOzKKtpT6+SJ1yCd6SEop262JE+J/2pPOfYNAhJozAZeRvNZtoqlxFJq+

1viMyIMUMaOtYYNDhSyvbjfSi5ksQriZxCC11TTYzb+LyykXe6w=

=GXaJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

