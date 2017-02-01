Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--sQp5IoOMtkt86H94Xo8G6TLa9tOcQMXMn

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PFoG99t6H8EQBERaoobUBlxxHObjkia7O"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <5766b907-e604-c4c2-5da8-7ac95875c71a@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201702-01 ] PCSC-Lite: Multiple vulnerabilities



--PFoG99t6H8EQBERaoobUBlxxHObjkia7O

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201702-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: PCSC-Lite: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: February 01, 2017

Bugs: #604574

ID: 201702-01



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PCSC-Lite, the worst of

which could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

==========



PCSC-Lite is a middleware to access a smart card using the SCard API

(PC/SC).



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/pcsc-lite < 1.8.20 >= 1.8.20



Description

===========



The SCardReleaseContext function normally releases resources associated

with the given handle (including "cardsList") and clients should cease

using this handle. However, a malicious client can make the daemon

invoke SCardReleaseContext and continue issuing other commands that use

"cardsList", resulting in a use-after-free. When SCardReleaseContext is

invoked multiple times it additionally results in a double-free of

"cardsList".



Impact

======



A local attacker could use a malicious client to connect to pcscd's

Unix socket, possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition or

privilege escalation since the daemon is running as root.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All PCSC-Lite users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/pcsc-lite-1.8.20"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10109

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10109



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-01



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--PFoG99t6H8EQBERaoobUBlxxHObjkia7O--



--sQp5IoOMtkt86H94Xo8G6TLa9tOcQMXMn

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYkUj0XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/u1IP/0mGAbR2FPZ1UD18AuCkHBnB

bs4irYTYQyGpWEKqOxZRKQGIzxa00HYXh0DpmACQTXqAJF4Bc7iTPTejwA8j/yeX

3qkdqWLuMlsYIA3BF0eWcnQZOUs5ay7PNjiCUiD0EvjdG5aLD9c5gTLT84mGOU+O

74+nPKBbVU2Un9IOz3Xa7ho2MJWaJfckE6xVCGsdFl4WKGbK5uTxFw3Zzt0CgCp1

+Lj24/1cLGycP6ccl99QQJ/PH9wJgRdVDTpHX5kSMNu5eMw+BT3pa90wRGb661IW

JZyGONgUXJPjgFcbL0o4jMuxvvW7HDvrrzPN32ffImWqA/oIvLB2tGW3kH9NPd6L

XbPcjheUlCByN96IhqQJmrTuE1DRWkFfxPNgH5ceiQxU12sgF+ghzRnPUNgpaKEW

nnG5Nb4NuR5GgmWd8wte26NuJS2CLAsrWDwiYFP6XEWQLPFIB3xTqX55GydjrhDb

5bxzt2BHRz/+N9ru+2jS6Ftycx2BddQMSDMPfVrj8QwIek8kjou2R/EH4KXSyMUP

Ix9PzLzXWkeV7QCRO3BKiyNSja7qUv+RZtGQe0bVFE8vTcrw6LGS9ZcTs4YKZ/vZ

+hm+Taumf4zK2rrE6LI2o+gKlNfnFXZ8opUXhbjG1FIgOoBJQR0VmIOgAbmQcEAt

oQ0DoUPejQLFjTcUNvB8

=HYil

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--sQp5IoOMtkt86H94Xo8G6TLa9tOcQMXMn--

