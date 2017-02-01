Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
ID: 201702-01
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 07:25
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10109

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201702-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: PCSC-Lite: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: February 01, 2017
     Bugs: #604574
       ID: 201702-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PCSC-Lite, the worst of
which could lead to privilege escalation.

Background
==========

PCSC-Lite is a middleware to access a smart card using the SCard API
(PC/SC).

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-apps/pcsc-lite           < 1.8.20                  >= 1.8.20

Description
===========

The SCardReleaseContext function normally releases resources associated
with the given handle (including "cardsList") and clients should cease
using this handle. However, a malicious client can make the daemon
invoke SCardReleaseContext and continue issuing other commands that use
"cardsList", resulting in a use-after-free. When SCardReleaseContext is
invoked multiple times it additionally results in a double-free of
"cardsList".

Impact
======

A local attacker could use a malicious client to connect to pcscd's
Unix socket, possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition or
privilege escalation since the daemon is running as root.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All PCSC-Lite users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/pcsc-lite-1.8.20"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10109
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10109

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-01

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


