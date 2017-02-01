|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
|201702-01
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 07:25
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10109
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201702-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: PCSC-Lite: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: February 01, 2017
Bugs: #604574
ID: 201702-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PCSC-Lite, the worst of
which could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
==========
PCSC-Lite is a middleware to access a smart card using the SCard API
(PC/SC).
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-apps/pcsc-lite < 1.8.20 >= 1.8.20
Description
===========
The SCardReleaseContext function normally releases resources associated
with the given handle (including "cardsList") and clients should cease
using this handle. However, a malicious client can make the daemon
invoke SCardReleaseContext and continue issuing other commands that use
"cardsList", resulting in a use-after-free. When SCardReleaseContext is
invoked multiple times it additionally results in a double-free of
"cardsList".
Impact
======
A local attacker could use a malicious client to connect to pcscd's
Unix socket, possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition or
privilege escalation since the daemon is running as root.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All PCSC-Lite users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/pcsc-lite-1.8.20"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10109
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10109
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-01
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|