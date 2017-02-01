Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library

SUSE Security Update: Security update for gnutls

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0348-1

Rating: important

References: #1005879 #1018832 #999646

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7444 CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-5335

CVE-2017-5336 CVE-2017-5337

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for gnutls fixes the following security issues:



- GnuTLS could have crashed when processing maliciously crafted OpenPGP

certificates (GNUTLS-SA-2017-2, bsc#1018832, CVE-2017-5335,

CVE-2017-5337, CVE-2017-5336)

- GnuTLS could have falsely accepted certificates when using OCSP

(GNUTLS-SA-2016-3, bsc#999646, CVE-2016-7444)

- GnuTLS could have suffered from 100% CPU load DoS attacks by using SSL

alert packets during the handshake (bsc#1005879, CVE-2016-8610)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-177=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-177=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-177=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-177=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-177=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-177=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-177=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-devel-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-openssl-devel-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutlsxx-devel-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutlsxx28-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutlsxx28-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-devel-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-openssl-devel-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutlsxx-devel-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutlsxx28-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutlsxx28-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



gnutls-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-openssl27-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-openssl27-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



gnutls-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-openssl27-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-openssl27-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libgnutls28-32bit-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-32bit-3.2.15-16.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



gnutls-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-openssl27-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls-openssl27-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):



libgnutls28-32bit-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-32bit-3.2.15-16.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



gnutls-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-32bit-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-32bit-3.2.15-16.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



gnutls-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-32bit-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-16.1

libgnutls28-debuginfo-32bit-3.2.15-16.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7444.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8610.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5335.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5336.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5337.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005879

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018832

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999646



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

