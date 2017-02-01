Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
ID: CESA-2017:0225
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 16:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9533
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9540
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9536
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8870
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9537
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9535
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5652
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9534
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0225.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0225 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0225.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
3018100828240e2c2c83b573df5e9598622f83a41135fee6a200563e7a66a94a 
 libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm
d3bdd6a9ce2957f7a44d585691ee5ea4f08003673e060a30e9f1934cec20b702 
 libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm
f2587cbd663958f58787ceb333ed7171686372045931cd616c6da0f4478130da 
 libtiff-static-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
3018100828240e2c2c83b573df5e9598622f83a41135fee6a200563e7a66a94a 
 libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm
882756e964228ec72fc7bd4df910cb48519bfa844419d8134325883356603997 
 libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
d3bdd6a9ce2957f7a44d585691ee5ea4f08003673e060a30e9f1934cec20b702 
 libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm
945a1724bde913a860279ab77ca5e5d70145fbcc39bdedbffe8f238398cdb8ab 
 libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
45de39b49d028b8b2bf4ff74c14d0b77759bc78d09b7d07fd755ddd0c1d770bf 
 libtiff-static-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Source:
ccd394a0cf21cc9e5aac9bc9d14d76dc687b583fafd77ccacdba31cf4cc9591f 
 libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
