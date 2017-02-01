Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0225 ModerateUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0225.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:3018100828240e2c2c83b573df5e9598622f83a41135fee6a200563e7a66a94a libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpmd3bdd6a9ce2957f7a44d585691ee5ea4f08003673e060a30e9f1934cec20b702 libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpmf2587cbd663958f58787ceb333ed7171686372045931cd616c6da0f4478130da libtiff-static-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpmx86_64:3018100828240e2c2c83b573df5e9598622f83a41135fee6a200563e7a66a94a libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm882756e964228ec72fc7bd4df910cb48519bfa844419d8134325883356603997 libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpmd3bdd6a9ce2957f7a44d585691ee5ea4f08003673e060a30e9f1934cec20b702 libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm945a1724bde913a860279ab77ca5e5d70145fbcc39bdedbffe8f238398cdb8ab libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpm45de39b49d028b8b2bf4ff74c14d0b77759bc78d09b7d07fd755ddd0c1d770bf libtiff-static-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpmSource:ccd394a0cf21cc9e5aac9bc9d14d76dc687b583fafd77ccacdba31cf4cc9591f libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.src.rpm