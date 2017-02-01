Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0225 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0225.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

3018100828240e2c2c83b573df5e9598622f83a41135fee6a200563e7a66a94a

libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm

d3bdd6a9ce2957f7a44d585691ee5ea4f08003673e060a30e9f1934cec20b702

libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm

f2587cbd663958f58787ceb333ed7171686372045931cd616c6da0f4478130da

libtiff-static-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

3018100828240e2c2c83b573df5e9598622f83a41135fee6a200563e7a66a94a

libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm

882756e964228ec72fc7bd4df910cb48519bfa844419d8134325883356603997

libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

d3bdd6a9ce2957f7a44d585691ee5ea4f08003673e060a30e9f1934cec20b702

libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.i686.rpm

945a1724bde913a860279ab77ca5e5d70145fbcc39bdedbffe8f238398cdb8ab

libtiff-devel-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

45de39b49d028b8b2bf4ff74c14d0b77759bc78d09b7d07fd755ddd0c1d770bf

libtiff-static-3.9.4-21.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

ccd394a0cf21cc9e5aac9bc9d14d76dc687b583fafd77ccacdba31cf4cc9591f

libtiff-3.9.4-21.el6_8.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

