Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0225 ModerateUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0225.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:539fea96e8048e1a5621580a7b9922ed99b5dbbcb7918b8ef57f3902f3593222 libtiff-4.0.3-27.el7_3.i686.rpm1f18c4d3858341c9b3663658117ffd6c1fe44124db7767b00b3589c72269278c libtiff-4.0.3-27.el7_3.x86_64.rpm8c58f8f11c044659d2ba0c2a256940bbf5ec931865fdcb2410186ca86e44cadc libtiff-devel-4.0.3-27.el7_3.i686.rpmd5e29119ea6a7b21928ab61a748cea20f843075ad5128005101107c2e5db9aa3 libtiff-devel-4.0.3-27.el7_3.x86_64.rpm07ce167e4fa1a865323ca8fb69eaf58f8534d790a8565f9f7e97557a662169ac libtiff-static-4.0.3-27.el7_3.i686.rpm0efc3507cda6ff80ef90128092e61c92bdca694e94f4cca7451109f3cad6dbb5 libtiff-static-4.0.3-27.el7_3.x86_64.rpm787e8894b1e878d39e9f1d11bdde1e72b7c24c79057e11e5426e8c77c8e1463a libtiff-tools-4.0.3-27.el7_3.x86_64.rpmSource:e37eb69267d9726561d23cd75cd0d5cbc539447fe812085c9578bc71d87d5255 libtiff-4.0.3-27.el7_3.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce