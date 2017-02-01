Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0225 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0225.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

539fea96e8048e1a5621580a7b9922ed99b5dbbcb7918b8ef57f3902f3593222

libtiff-4.0.3-27.el7_3.i686.rpm

1f18c4d3858341c9b3663658117ffd6c1fe44124db7767b00b3589c72269278c

libtiff-4.0.3-27.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

8c58f8f11c044659d2ba0c2a256940bbf5ec931865fdcb2410186ca86e44cadc

libtiff-devel-4.0.3-27.el7_3.i686.rpm

d5e29119ea6a7b21928ab61a748cea20f843075ad5128005101107c2e5db9aa3

libtiff-devel-4.0.3-27.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

07ce167e4fa1a865323ca8fb69eaf58f8534d790a8565f9f7e97557a662169ac

libtiff-static-4.0.3-27.el7_3.i686.rpm

0efc3507cda6ff80ef90128092e61c92bdca694e94f4cca7451109f3cad6dbb5

libtiff-static-4.0.3-27.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

787e8894b1e878d39e9f1d11bdde1e72b7c24c79057e11e5426e8c77c8e1463a

libtiff-tools-4.0.3-27.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Source:

e37eb69267d9726561d23cd75cd0d5cbc539447fe812085c9578bc71d87d5255

libtiff-4.0.3-27.el7_3.src.rpm







