Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in NTFS-3G
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in NTFS-3G
ID: USN-3182-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 18:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0358

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3182-1
February 01, 2017

ntfs-3g vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

NTFS-3G could be made to load kernel modules as an administrator.

Software Description:
- ntfs-3g: read/write NTFS driver for FUSE

Details:

Jann Horn discovered that NTFS-3G incorrectly filtered environment variables
when using the modprobe utility. A local attacker could possibly use this issue
to load arbitrary kernel modules.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  ntfs-3g                         1:2016.2.22AR.1-3ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  ntfs-3g                         1:2015.3.14AR.1-1ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3182-1
  CVE-2017-0358

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ntfs-3g/1:2016.2.22AR.1-3ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ntfs-3g/1:2015.3.14AR.1-1ubuntu0.1


-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=PHle
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--VbJkn9YxBvnuCH5J--


-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

