Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in NTFS-3G



--===============2950137689975164053==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="VbJkn9YxBvnuCH5J"

Content-Disposition: inline





--VbJkn9YxBvnuCH5J

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3182-1

February 01, 2017



ntfs-3g vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



NTFS-3G could be made to load kernel modules as an administrator.



Software Description:

- ntfs-3g: read/write NTFS driver for FUSE



Details:



Jann Horn discovered that NTFS-3G incorrectly filtered environment variables

when using the modprobe utility. A local attacker could possibly use this issue

to load arbitrary kernel modules.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

ntfs-3g 1:2016.2.22AR.1-3ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

ntfs-3g 1:2015.3.14AR.1-1ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3182-1

CVE-2017-0358



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ntfs-3g/1:2016.2.22AR.1-3ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ntfs-3g/1:2015.3.14AR.1-1ubuntu0.1





--VbJkn9YxBvnuCH5J

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYkgoqAAoJENaSAD2qAscKzsgQAI2Yy4R+npW0/LhRYSxOvEP7

aE1xK0P31UTI1k/naBkh8GZZJs0mfIkqlIFWQyIxdrF6ZMVgX3LqcxDDBUD6JZ3U

2ji0BfN/vs87ixvL8JWNRxcc9npA5z/W/sTVejZe3Yu7NsvWeZmUUOYhFXH0rxJM

B/cAv/Zo8uHBcMCCSl45wS9pEJ8jsnIHbZMlrT1Bx9zDV9jcNJ7F8om93GY4msn7

T1N3HYLKQX75Fh3yQ5mhsnAjTQemx+2W9iIJwtQ4asb/QR0yW1J37ZCgOEMB/gP7

TspoXWCP570gI0ju5iqtGt1pw92UcWJGoS7/hir1IC61+RONi3635ZTewqDNi61W

M5GTyPmHZgaLznjeiy5suUWIsPqI+QSVouOsUiXp7Nj1INUfNzJ0JhtlGWh+dqYl

wcplkuSqYGUICRCswQt4GljHbXQSy1jqV7CWxAS5AMuwX7zkwtObZzZttLcWoWqZ

i1z35RkeT3lzoVW4/aBWlApX/OFTHCJhb7HCCoGKEzkKn3DcGUU8v/25yEYfWD4I

fjsWvRgiBtS8ZsngSMJvk3SQ0K7f7nseq9DnQL7K/kCfNKZMnl7/jD2YEMTD6Abh

R19VnDqKvksmO/wpUTYAR0AUimrpzldEuvvIcY7cOBb86kU5fB5rRaURT69/l900

hwLbqfbJmpXsJn6jq65U

=PHle

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--VbJkn9YxBvnuCH5J--





--===============2950137689975164053==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============2950137689975164053==--

