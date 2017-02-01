|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in NTFS-3G
Originalnachricht
Package : ntfs-3g
CVE ID : CVE-2017-0358
Jann Horn of Google Project Zero discovered that NTFS-3G, a read-write
NTFS driver for FUSE, does not scrub the environment before executing
modprobe with elevated privileges. A local user can take advantage of
this flaw for local root privilege escalation.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2014.2.15AR.2-1+deb8u3.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2016.2.22AR.1-4.
We recommend that you upgrade your ntfs-3g packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
