Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in NTFS-3G

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3780-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

February 01, 2017

Package : ntfs-3g

CVE ID : CVE-2017-0358



Jann Horn of Google Project Zero discovered that NTFS-3G, a read-write

NTFS driver for FUSE, does not scrub the environment before executing

modprobe with elevated privileges. A local user can take advantage of

this flaw for local root privilege escalation.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:2014.2.15AR.2-1+deb8u3.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:2016.2.22AR.1-4.



We recommend that you upgrade your ntfs-3g packages.



