Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in irssi

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============6502151434944737569==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="wEerR4WgePBPO7xpVuHLAwtbWwokghJL9"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--wEerR4WgePBPO7xpVuHLAwtbWwokghJL9

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="AhlQwjKj75bVglJpkJqCR3BdJN4FmWmeq"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"

<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>

Message-ID: <d7eda192-e4a7-1315-68e4-05bb206da390@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3184-1] Irssi vulnerabilities



--AhlQwjKj75bVglJpkJqCR3BdJN4FmWmeq

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3184-1

February 01, 2017



irssi vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Irssi.



Software Description:

- irssi: terminal based IRC client



Details:



It was discovered that the Irssi buf.pl script set incorrect permissions. A

local attacker could use this issue to retrieve another user's window

contents. (CVE-2016-7553)



Joseph Bisch discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled comparing nicks. A

remote attacker could use this issue to cause Irssi to crash, resulting in

a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5193)



It was discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled invalid nick messages. A

remote attacker could use this issue to cause Irssi to crash, resulting in

a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5194)



Joseph Bisch discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled certain incomplete

control codes. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause Irssi to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2017-5195)



Hanno BÃ¶ck and Joseph Bisch discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled

certain incomplete character sequences. A remote attacker could use this

issue to cause Irssi to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue

only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2017-5196)



Hanno BÃ¶ck discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled certain format

strings. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause Irssi to crash,

resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5356)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

irssi 0.8.19-1ubuntu2.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

irssi 0.8.19-1ubuntu1.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

irssi 0.8.15-5ubuntu3.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

irssi 0.8.15-4ubuntu3.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Irssi to make all the

necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3184-1

CVE-2016-7553, CVE-2017-5193, CVE-2017-5194, CVE-2017-5195,

CVE-2017-5196, CVE-2017-5356



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/irssi/0.8.19-1ubuntu2.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/irssi/0.8.19-1ubuntu1.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/irssi/0.8.15-5ubuntu3.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/irssi/0.8.15-4ubuntu3.1







--AhlQwjKj75bVglJpkJqCR3BdJN4FmWmeq--



--wEerR4WgePBPO7xpVuHLAwtbWwokghJL9

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYkjHoAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TKVUQAJoyFL3A9mALug/PfjPBDXsM

EM0J72FJ04sRkNMFQVSGaheuzbr7sErzrqC7IASeiAKLu9q9ovgEvYmFUM1yQlVq

AKrXRWb9gVQqgAtU1jUD+2Go0fL2S9JZu9zaEdj40gcfwnkR+p01KV5+hmGCNqeI

P6EXbtiSIi+0boAXUTZzdzB5FLbTI0+TY2Ow2smjUZIb12PKjJZlL4+de116V9xX

4LcfOnXK8bk24Z7IpzH5KuSA/+Xdir/AR1HHs5eqEXrI05vn/0VLOfvZqL4427RU

u9EaUg5HwojaB1tLvl4LVCv50/pZrivwrPGa4TblKPcDRTg2lbp/LcZ+coUHuihk

WIajoclCfYaClG6EZViPKaN+kerCefVV8X+cCdbBPumliMj7SsfKwFAPT6pBY7rg

drLLvWQ3IWqlJcgiCMpOpt/HsLvEF93f0J+am/v4Wvw8R22+ArT6QFgZWc7/wwQb

z2eu39KXGBGNZ+dN/+Egu+ZO8gtwWy+7B6bDB9zH1Dp08UCnqven702c85m4zBqb

FSJqZsCRnRlN5lx5QgZUGuTFnPj9CEqGwVznMQqVnE2uxxaq+YeYz+DvruZrWOL4

/sskSAQ5qv+PD6TOZ4YEUyeFrsGI9unzAsXeebQKHgSzYQHRktsUxVWBqt66wLpf

EuyoNXJhM20Bxg3KWvbc

=/tQO

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--wEerR4WgePBPO7xpVuHLAwtbWwokghJL9--





--===============6502151434944737569==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============6502151434944737569==--

