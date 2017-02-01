|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in irssi
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in irssi
|ID:
|USN-3184-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 22:45
|Referenzen:
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3184-1
February 01, 2017
irssi vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Irssi.
Software Description:
- irssi: terminal based IRC client
Details:
It was discovered that the Irssi buf.pl script set incorrect permissions. A
local attacker could use this issue to retrieve another user's window
contents. (CVE-2016-7553)
Joseph Bisch discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled comparing nicks. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause Irssi to crash, resulting in
a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5193)
It was discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled invalid nick messages. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause Irssi to crash, resulting in
a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5194)
Joseph Bisch discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled certain incomplete
control codes. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause Irssi to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2017-5195)
Hanno BÃ¶ck and Joseph Bisch discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled
certain incomplete character sequences. A remote attacker could use this
issue to cause Irssi to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue
only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2017-5196)
Hanno BÃ¶ck discovered that Irssi incorrectly handled certain format
strings. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause Irssi to crash,
resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-5356)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
irssi 0.8.19-1ubuntu2.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
irssi 0.8.19-1ubuntu1.3
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
irssi 0.8.15-5ubuntu3.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
irssi 0.8.15-4ubuntu3.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Irssi to make all the
necessary changes.
References:
CVE-2016-7553, CVE-2017-5193, CVE-2017-5194, CVE-2017-5195,
CVE-2017-5196, CVE-2017-5356
Package Information:
|