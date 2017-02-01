Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in iucode-tool

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"

<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>

Message-ID: <80b94bd4-9d28-eb25-8d23-48c545bb18c7@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3186-1] iucode-tool vulnerability



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3186-1

February 01, 2017



iucode-tool vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



iucode-tool could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially

crafted file.



Software Description:

- iucode-tool: Intel processor microcode tool



Details:



It was discovered that iucode-tool incorrectly handled certain microcodes

when using the -tr loader. If a user were tricked into processing a

specially crafted microcode, a remote attacker could use this issue to

cause iucode-tool to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly

execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

iucode-tool 1.6.1-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

iucode-tool 1.5.1-1ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3186-1

CVE-2017-0357



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/iucode-tool/1.6.1-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/iucode-tool/1.5.1-1ubuntu0.1







--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



