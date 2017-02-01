Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in iucode-tool
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3186-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 22:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0357

Originalnachricht

 
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
 <ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <80b94bd4-9d28-eb25-8d23-48c545bb18c7@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3186-1] iucode-tool vulnerability

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3186-1
February 01, 2017

iucode-tool vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

iucode-tool could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially
crafted file.

Software Description:
- iucode-tool: Intel processor microcode tool

Details:

It was discovered that iucode-tool incorrectly handled certain microcodes
when using the -tr loader. If a user were tricked into processing a
specially crafted microcode, a remote attacker could use this issue to
cause iucode-tool to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly
execute arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  iucode-tool                     1.6.1-1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  iucode-tool                     1.5.1-1ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3186-1
  CVE-2017-0357

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/iucode-tool/1.6.1-1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/iucode-tool/1.5.1-1ubuntu0.1



