Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in X11

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3185-1

February 01, 2017



libxpm vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



libXpm could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially

crafted file.



Software Description:

- libxpm: X11 pixmap library



Details:



It was discovered that libXpm incorrectly handled certain XPM files. If a

user or automated system were tricked into opening a specially crafted XPM

file, a remote attacker could use this issue to cause libXpm to crash,

resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libxpm4 1:3.5.11-1ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libxpm4 1:3.5.11-1ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libxpm4 1:3.5.10-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libxpm4 1:3.5.9-4ubuntu0.1



After a standard system update you need to restart your session to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3185-1

CVE-2016-10164



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxpm/1:3.5.11-1ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxpm/1:3.5.11-1ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxpm/1:3.5.10-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxpm/1:3.5.9-4ubuntu0.1







