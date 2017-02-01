|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in X11
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in X11
|ID:
|USN-3185-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 22:48
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10164
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3185-1
February 01, 2017
libxpm vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
libXpm could be made to crash or run programs if it opened a specially
crafted file.
Software Description:
- libxpm: X11 pixmap library
Details:
It was discovered that libXpm incorrectly handled certain XPM files. If a
user or automated system were tricked into opening a specially crafted XPM
file, a remote attacker could use this issue to cause libXpm to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libxpm4 1:3.5.11-1ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libxpm4 1:3.5.11-1ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libxpm4 1:3.5.10-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libxpm4 1:3.5.9-4ubuntu0.1
After a standard system update you need to restart your session to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3185-1
CVE-2016-10164
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxpm/1:3.5.11-1ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxpm/1:3.5.11-1ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxpm/1:3.5.10-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxpm/1:3.5.9-4ubuntu0.1
|
|