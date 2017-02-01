|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
|ID:
|USN-3183-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 22:49
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3183-1
February 01, 2017
gnutls26, gnutls28 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in GnuTLS.
Software Description:
- gnutls28: GNU TLS library
- gnutls26: GNU TLS library
Details:
Stefan Buehler discovered that GnuTLS incorrectly verified the serial
length of OCSP responses. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue
to bypass certain certificate validation measures. This issue only applied
to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7444)
Shi Lei discovered that GnuTLS incorrectly handled certain warning alerts.
A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause GnuTLS to hang,
resulting in a denial of service. This issue has only been addressed in
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-8610)
It was discovered that GnuTLS incorrectly decoded X.509 certificates with a
Proxy Certificate Information extension. A remote attacker could use this
issue to cause GnuTLS to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or
possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2017-5334)
It was discovered that GnuTLS incorrectly handled certain OpenPGP
certificates. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause
GnuTLS to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5335, CVE-2017-5336, CVE-2017-5337)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libgnutls30 3.5.3-5ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libgnutls30 3.4.10-4ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libgnutls26 2.12.23-12ubuntu2.6
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libgnutls26 2.12.14-5ubuntu3.13
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
CVE-2016-7444, CVE-2016-8610, CVE-2017-5334, CVE-2017-5335,
CVE-2017-5336, CVE-2017-5337
CVE-2017-5336, CVE-2017-5337
Package Information:
|
|