Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3183-1

February 01, 2017



gnutls26, gnutls28 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in GnuTLS.



Software Description:

- gnutls28: GNU TLS library

- gnutls26: GNU TLS library



Details:



Stefan Buehler discovered that GnuTLS incorrectly verified the serial

length of OCSP responses. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue

to bypass certain certificate validation measures. This issue only applied

to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7444)



Shi Lei discovered that GnuTLS incorrectly handled certain warning alerts.

A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause GnuTLS to hang,

resulting in a denial of service. This issue has only been addressed in

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-8610)



It was discovered that GnuTLS incorrectly decoded X.509 certificates with a

Proxy Certificate Information extension. A remote attacker could use this

issue to cause GnuTLS to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or

possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2017-5334)



It was discovered that GnuTLS incorrectly handled certain OpenPGP

certificates. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause

GnuTLS to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5335, CVE-2017-5336, CVE-2017-5337)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libgnutls30 3.5.3-5ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libgnutls30 3.4.10-4ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libgnutls26 2.12.23-12ubuntu2.6



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libgnutls26 2.12.14-5ubuntu3.13



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3183-1

CVE-2016-7444, CVE-2016-8610, CVE-2017-5334, CVE-2017-5335,

CVE-2017-5336, CVE-2017-5337



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gnutls28/3.5.3-5ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gnutls28/3.4.10-4ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gnutls26/2.12.23-12ubuntu2.6

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/gnutls26/2.12.14-5ubuntu3.13







