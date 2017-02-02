Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in RabbitMQ
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: rabbitmq-server security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0226-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0226.html
Issue date:        2017-02-01
CVE Names:         CVE-2015-8786 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for rabbitmq-server is now available for Red Hat OpenStack
Platform 8.0 (Liberty).

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty) - noarch

3. Description:

RabbitMQ is an implementation of AMQP, the emerging standard for high
performance enterprise messaging. The RabbitMQ server is a robust and
scalable implementation of an AMQP broker.

Security Fix(es):

* A resource-consumption flaw was found in RabbitMQ Server, where the
lengths_age or lengths_incr parameters were not validated in the management
plugin. Remote, authenticated users with certain privileges could exploit
this flaw to cause a denial of service by passing values which were too
large. (CVE-2015-8786)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1404150 - CVE-2015-8786 rabbitmq-server: DoS via lengths_age or lengths_incr
 parameter in the management plugin

6. Package List:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty):

Source:
rabbitmq-server-3.3.5-30.el7ost.src.rpm

noarch:
rabbitmq-server-3.3.5-30.el7ost.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8786
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
