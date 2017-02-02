|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in RabbitMQ
|Name:
|Denial of Service in RabbitMQ
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0226-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Do, 2. Februar 2017, 06:47
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8786
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: rabbitmq-server security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0226-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0226.html
Issue date: 2017-02-01
CVE Names: CVE-2015-8786
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for rabbitmq-server is now available for Red Hat OpenStack
Platform 8.0 (Liberty).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty) - noarch
3. Description:
RabbitMQ is an implementation of AMQP, the emerging standard for high
performance enterprise messaging. The RabbitMQ server is a robust and
scalable implementation of an AMQP broker.
Security Fix(es):
* A resource-consumption flaw was found in RabbitMQ Server, where the
lengths_age or lengths_incr parameters were not validated in the management
plugin. Remote, authenticated users with certain privileges could exploit
this flaw to cause a denial of service by passing values which were too
large. (CVE-2015-8786)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1404150 - CVE-2015-8786 rabbitmq-server: DoS via lengths_age or lengths_incr
parameter in the management plugin
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty):
Source:
rabbitmq-server-3.3.5-30.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
rabbitmq-server-3.3.5-30.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8786
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|