Sicherheit: Denial of Service in RabbitMQ

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: rabbitmq-server security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0226-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0226.html

Issue date: 2017-02-01

CVE Names: CVE-2015-8786

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for rabbitmq-server is now available for Red Hat OpenStack

Platform 8.0 (Liberty).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty) - noarch



3. Description:



RabbitMQ is an implementation of AMQP, the emerging standard for high

performance enterprise messaging. The RabbitMQ server is a robust and

scalable implementation of an AMQP broker.



Security Fix(es):



* A resource-consumption flaw was found in RabbitMQ Server, where the

lengths_age or lengths_incr parameters were not validated in the management

plugin. Remote, authenticated users with certain privileges could exploit

this flaw to cause a denial of service by passing values which were too

large. (CVE-2015-8786)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1404150 - CVE-2015-8786 rabbitmq-server: DoS via lengths_age or lengths_incr

parameter in the management plugin



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 8.0 (Liberty):



Source:

rabbitmq-server-3.3.5-30.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

rabbitmq-server-3.3.5-30.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8786

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYkl5iXlSAg2UNWIIRAtWSAKC6Ioz+cDjzJrGKltMwfV7QCVi4hwCbBCyh

oh01pugmNmXoTau2zLb3hAk=

=L/k5

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





