Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
|openSUSE-SU-2017:0356-1
|SUSE
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Do, 2. Februar 2017, 06:49
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6354
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for seamonkey
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0356-1
Rating: important
References: #1017174 #1021636 #984637 #990856
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6354
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has three fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for Seamonkey to version 2.46 fixes security issues and bugs.
The following vulnerabilities were fixed:
- Fix all Gecko related security issues between 43.0.1 and 49.0.2
- CVE-2016-6354: buffer overrun in flex (boo#990856)
The following non-security changes are included:
- improve recognition of LANGUAGE env variable (boo#1017174)
- improve TLS compatibility with certain websites (boo#1021636)
- Seamonkey now requires NSPR 4.12 and NSS 3.25
- based on Gecko 49.0.2
- Chatzilla and DOM Inspector were disabled
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-189=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-189=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
seamonkey-2.46-9.2
seamonkey-debuginfo-2.46-9.2
seamonkey-debugsource-2.46-9.2
seamonkey-translations-common-2.46-9.2
seamonkey-translations-other-2.46-9.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
seamonkey-2.46-9.2
seamonkey-debuginfo-2.46-9.2
seamonkey-debugsource-2.46-9.2
seamonkey-translations-common-2.46-9.2
seamonkey-translations-other-2.46-9.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6354.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017174
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021636
https://bugzilla.suse.com/984637
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990856
