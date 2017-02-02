Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0356-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Do, 2. Februar 2017, 06:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6354

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for seamonkey
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0356-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1017174 #1021636 #984637 #990856 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6354
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has three fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for Seamonkey to version 2.46 fixes security issues and bugs.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed:

   - Fix all Gecko related security issues between 43.0.1 and 49.0.2
   - CVE-2016-6354: buffer overrun in flex (boo#990856)

   The following non-security changes are included:

   - improve recognition of LANGUAGE env variable (boo#1017174)
   - improve TLS compatibility with certain websites (boo#1021636)
   - Seamonkey now requires NSPR 4.12 and NSS 3.25
   - based on Gecko 49.0.2
   - Chatzilla and DOM Inspector were disabled


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-189=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-189=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      seamonkey-2.46-9.2
      seamonkey-debuginfo-2.46-9.2
      seamonkey-debugsource-2.46-9.2
      seamonkey-translations-common-2.46-9.2
      seamonkey-translations-other-2.46-9.2

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      seamonkey-2.46-9.2
      seamonkey-debuginfo-2.46-9.2
      seamonkey-debugsource-2.46-9.2
      seamonkey-translations-common-2.46-9.2
      seamonkey-translations-other-2.46-9.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6354.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017174
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021636
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984637
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990856

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

5
Me­di­a-Cen­ter-Soft­ware Kodi 17 ver­öf­fent­licht

6
Die ver­blei­ben­den Hür­den auf dem Weg zu Gimp 2.10

7
De­bi­an-In­stal­ler 9.0 RC2 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Pa­cke­tFence 6.5.0 er­schie­nen

2
DiRT Rally für Linux an­ge­kün­digt

0
Al­ter­na­ti­ve Py­thon-Im­ple­men­ta­ti­on Pys­ton mit un­ge­wis­ser Zu­kunft

9
GitLab nach To­tal­aus­fall wie­der er­reich­bar

0
Neil McGo­vern neuer Di­rek­tor der GNOME Foun­da­ti­on

8
Li­breOf­fice 5.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Krita 3.1.2 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung