Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for seamonkey

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0356-1

Rating: important

References: #1017174 #1021636 #984637 #990856

Cross-References: CVE-2016-6354

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves one vulnerability and has three fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for Seamonkey to version 2.46 fixes security issues and bugs.



The following vulnerabilities were fixed:



- Fix all Gecko related security issues between 43.0.1 and 49.0.2

- CVE-2016-6354: buffer overrun in flex (boo#990856)



The following non-security changes are included:



- improve recognition of LANGUAGE env variable (boo#1017174)

- improve TLS compatibility with certain websites (boo#1021636)

- Seamonkey now requires NSPR 4.12 and NSS 3.25

- based on Gecko 49.0.2

- Chatzilla and DOM Inspector were disabled





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-189=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-189=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



seamonkey-2.46-9.2

seamonkey-debuginfo-2.46-9.2

seamonkey-debugsource-2.46-9.2

seamonkey-translations-common-2.46-9.2

seamonkey-translations-other-2.46-9.2



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



seamonkey-2.46-9.2

seamonkey-debuginfo-2.46-9.2

seamonkey-debugsource-2.46-9.2

seamonkey-translations-common-2.46-9.2

seamonkey-translations-other-2.46-9.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6354.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017174

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021636

https://bugzilla.suse.com/984637

https://bugzilla.suse.com/990856



