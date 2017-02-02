Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: RHSA-2017:0238-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 2. Februar 2017, 07:46
Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: thunderbird security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0238-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.html
Issue date:        2017-02-02
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-5373 CVE-2017-5375 CVE-2017-5376 
                   CVE-2017-5378 CVE-2017-5380 CVE-2017-5383 
                   CVE-2017-5390 CVE-2017-5396 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -
 i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.

This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.7.0.

Security Fix(es):

* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Thunderbird. (CVE-2017-5373, CVE-2017-5375, CVE-2017-5376, CVE-2017-5378,
CVE-2017-5380, CVE-2017-5383, CVE-2017-5390, CVE-2017-5396)

Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Jann Horn, Filipe Gomes, Nils, Armin Razmjou,
Christian Holler, Gary Kwong, Andre Bargull, Jan de Mooij, Tom Schuster,
Oriol, Rh0, Nicolas Gregoire, and Jerri Rice as the original reporters.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to
take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1415924 - CVE-2017-5373 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 51 and
 Firefox ESR 45.7 (MFSA 2017-01)
1416271 - CVE-2017-5375 Mozilla: Excessive JIT code allocation allows bypass of
 ASLR and DEP (MFSA 2017-02)
1416272 - CVE-2017-5376 Mozilla: Use-after-free in XSL (MFSA 2017-02)
1416273 - CVE-2017-5378 Mozilla: Pointer and frame data leakage of Javascript
 objects (MFSA 2017-02)
1416274 - CVE-2017-5380 Mozilla: Potential use-after-free during DOM
 manipulations (MFSA 2017-02)
1416279 - CVE-2017-5390 Mozilla: Insecure communication methods in Developer
 Tools JSON viewer (MFSA 2017-02)
1416280 - CVE-2017-5396 Mozilla: Use-after-free with Media Decoder (MFSA
 2017-02)
1416281 - CVE-2017-5383 Mozilla: Location bar spoofing with unicode characters
 (MFSA 2017-02)

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):

Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):

Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

ppc64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm

aarch64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

ppc64le:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5373
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5375
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5376
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5378
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5380
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5383
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5390
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5396
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-03/

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
