Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: thunderbird security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0238-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.html
Issue date: 2017-02-02
CVE Names: CVE-2017-5373 CVE-2017-5375 CVE-2017-5376
CVE-2017-5378 CVE-2017-5380 CVE-2017-5383
CVE-2017-5390 CVE-2017-5396
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -
i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.
This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.7.0.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Thunderbird. (CVE-2017-5373, CVE-2017-5375, CVE-2017-5376, CVE-2017-5378,
CVE-2017-5380, CVE-2017-5383, CVE-2017-5390, CVE-2017-5396)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Jann Horn, Filipe Gomes, Nils, Armin Razmjou,
Christian Holler, Gary Kwong, Andre Bargull, Jan de Mooij, Tom Schuster,
Oriol, Rh0, Nicolas Gregoire, and Jerri Rice as the original reporters.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1415924 - CVE-2017-5373 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 51 and
Firefox ESR 45.7 (MFSA 2017-01)
1416271 - CVE-2017-5375 Mozilla: Excessive JIT code allocation allows bypass of
ASLR and DEP (MFSA 2017-02)
1416272 - CVE-2017-5376 Mozilla: Use-after-free in XSL (MFSA 2017-02)
1416273 - CVE-2017-5378 Mozilla: Pointer and frame data leakage of Javascript
objects (MFSA 2017-02)
1416274 - CVE-2017-5380 Mozilla: Potential use-after-free during DOM
manipulations (MFSA 2017-02)
1416279 - CVE-2017-5390 Mozilla: Insecure communication methods in Developer
Tools JSON viewer (MFSA 2017-02)
1416280 - CVE-2017-5396 Mozilla: Use-after-free with Media Decoder (MFSA
2017-02)
1416281 - CVE-2017-5383 Mozilla: Location bar spoofing with unicode characters
(MFSA 2017-02)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):
Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):
Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
ppc64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5373
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5375
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5376
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5378
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5380
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5383
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5390
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5396
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-03/
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYksbBXlSAg2UNWIIRAmE/AJ9v2GkhbI7z8KNm4DsEjP8Qhjn8/wCfQrsj
udSzVHVv4uPEHHnQzABhJOE=
=E0xe
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list