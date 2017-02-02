Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: thunderbird security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0238-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.html

Issue date: 2017-02-02

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5373 CVE-2017-5375 CVE-2017-5376

CVE-2017-5378 CVE-2017-5380 CVE-2017-5383

CVE-2017-5390 CVE-2017-5396

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -

i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.



This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.7.0.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,

potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running

Thunderbird. (CVE-2017-5373, CVE-2017-5375, CVE-2017-5376, CVE-2017-5378,

CVE-2017-5380, CVE-2017-5383, CVE-2017-5390, CVE-2017-5396)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.

Upstream acknowledges Jann Horn, Filipe Gomes, Nils, Armin Razmjou,

Christian Holler, Gary Kwong, Andre Bargull, Jan de Mooij, Tom Schuster,

Oriol, Rh0, Nicolas Gregoire, and Jerri Rice as the original reporters.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1415924 - CVE-2017-5373 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 51 and

Firefox ESR 45.7 (MFSA 2017-01)

1416271 - CVE-2017-5375 Mozilla: Excessive JIT code allocation allows bypass of

ASLR and DEP (MFSA 2017-02)

1416272 - CVE-2017-5376 Mozilla: Use-after-free in XSL (MFSA 2017-02)

1416273 - CVE-2017-5378 Mozilla: Pointer and frame data leakage of Javascript

objects (MFSA 2017-02)

1416274 - CVE-2017-5380 Mozilla: Potential use-after-free during DOM

manipulations (MFSA 2017-02)

1416279 - CVE-2017-5390 Mozilla: Insecure communication methods in Developer

Tools JSON viewer (MFSA 2017-02)

1416280 - CVE-2017-5396 Mozilla: Use-after-free with Media Decoder (MFSA

2017-02)

1416281 - CVE-2017-5383 Mozilla: Location bar spoofing with unicode characters

(MFSA 2017-02)



6. Package List:



Source:



Source:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):



Source:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64le:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

thunderbird-debuginfo-45.7.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5373

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5375

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5376

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5378

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5380

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5383

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5390

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5396

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-03/



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

