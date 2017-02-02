|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3177-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 2. Februar 2017, 17:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5018
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6794
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9774
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5388
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6796
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0762
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8745
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6797
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6816
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9775
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8735
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3177-2
February 02, 2017
tomcat6, tomcat7 regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3177-1 introduced a regression in Tomcat.
Software Description:
- tomcat7: Servlet and JSP engine
- tomcat6: Servlet and JSP engine
Details:
USN-3177-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Tomcat. The update introduced a
regression in environments where Tomcat is started with a security manager.
This update fixes the problem.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
It was discovered that the Tomcat realm implementations incorrectly handled
passwords when a username didn't exist. A remote attacker could possibly
use this issue to enumerate usernames. This issue only applied to Ubuntu
12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-0762)
Alvaro Munoz and Alexander Mirosh discovered that Tomcat incorrectly
limited use of a certain utility method. A malicious application could
possibly use this to bypass Security Manager restrictions. This issue only
applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
(CVE-2016-5018)
It was discovered that Tomcat did not protect applications from untrusted
data in the HTTP_PROXY environment variable. A remote attacker could
possibly use this issue to redirect outbound traffic to an arbitrary proxy
server. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-5388)
It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly controlled reading system
properties. A malicious application could possibly use this to bypass
Security Manager restrictions. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS,
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6794)
It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly controlled certain configuration
parameters. A malicious application could possibly use this to bypass
Security Manager restrictions. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS,
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6796)
It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly limited access to global JNDI
resources. A malicious application could use this to access any global JNDI
resource without an explicit ResourceLink. This issue only applied to
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6797)
Regis Leroy discovered that Tomcat incorrectly filtered certain invalid
characters from the HTTP request line. A remote attacker could possibly
use this issue to inject data into HTTP responses. (CVE-2016-6816)
Pierre Ernst discovered that the Tomcat JmxRemoteLifecycleListener did not
implement a recommended fix. A remote attacker could possibly use this
issue to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8735)
It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly handled error handling in the
send file code. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to access
information from other requests. (CVE-2016-8745)
Paul Szabo discovered that the Tomcat package incorrectly handled upgrades
and removals. A local attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
root privileges. (CVE-2016-9774, CVE-2016-9775)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libtomcat7-java 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.9
tomcat7 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.9
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libtomcat6-java 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.10
tomcat6 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.10
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3177-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3177-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1659589
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat7/7.0.52-1ubuntu0.9
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat6/6.0.35-1ubuntu3.10
|
|