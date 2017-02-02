Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat (Aktualisierung)

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3177-2

February 02, 2017



tomcat6, tomcat7 regression

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



USN-3177-1 introduced a regression in Tomcat.



Software Description:

- tomcat7: Servlet and JSP engine

- tomcat6: Servlet and JSP engine



Details:



USN-3177-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Tomcat. The update introduced a

regression in environments where Tomcat is started with a security manager.

This update fixes the problem.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



It was discovered that the Tomcat realm implementations incorrectly handled

passwords when a username didn't exist. A remote attacker could possibly

use this issue to enumerate usernames. This issue only applied to Ubuntu

12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-0762)

Alvaro Munoz and Alexander Mirosh discovered that Tomcat incorrectly

limited use of a certain utility method. A malicious application could

possibly use this to bypass Security Manager restrictions. This issue only

applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

(CVE-2016-5018)

It was discovered that Tomcat did not protect applications from untrusted

data in the HTTP_PROXY environment variable. A remote attacker could

possibly use this issue to redirect outbound traffic to an arbitrary proxy

server. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-5388)

It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly controlled reading system

properties. A malicious application could possibly use this to bypass

Security Manager restrictions. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS,

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6794)

It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly controlled certain configuration

parameters. A malicious application could possibly use this to bypass

Security Manager restrictions. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS,

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6796)

It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly limited access to global JNDI

resources. A malicious application could use this to access any global JNDI

resource without an explicit ResourceLink. This issue only applied to

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-6797)

Regis Leroy discovered that Tomcat incorrectly filtered certain invalid

characters from the HTTP request line. A remote attacker could possibly

use this issue to inject data into HTTP responses. (CVE-2016-6816)

Pierre Ernst discovered that the Tomcat JmxRemoteLifecycleListener did not

implement a recommended fix. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8735)

It was discovered that Tomcat incorrectly handled error handling in the

send file code. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to access

information from other requests. (CVE-2016-8745)

Paul Szabo discovered that the Tomcat package incorrectly handled upgrades

and removals. A local attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain

root privileges. (CVE-2016-9774, CVE-2016-9775)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libtomcat7-java 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.9

tomcat7 7.0.52-1ubuntu0.9



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libtomcat6-java 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.10

tomcat6 6.0.35-1ubuntu3.10



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3177-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3177-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1659589



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat7/7.0.52-1ubuntu0.9

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tomcat6/6.0.35-1ubuntu3.10







