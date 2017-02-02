Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenLDAP

Name : openldap

OpenLDAP is an open source suite of LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access

Protocol) applications and development tools. LDAP is a set of

protocols for accessing directory services (usually phone book style

information, but other information is possible) over the Internet,

similar to the way DNS (Domain Name System) information is propagated

over the Internet. The openldap package contains configuration files,

libraries, and documentation for OpenLDAP.



This update should make OpenLDAP up to date with latest NSS, notably: - fix

olcTLSProtocolMin handling - fix TLS_CIPHER_SUITE parsing - update a list of

ciphers to fit latest NSS development - make use of NSS global settings for

`DEFAULTS' TLS_CIPHER_SUITE keyword Additionaly, slapd should start

correctly

after network is online, now.

[ 1 ] Bug #1375432 - Setting olcTLSProtocolMin does not change supported

protocols

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375432

[ 2 ] Bug #1243517 - CVE-2015-3276 openldap: incorrect multi-keyword mode

cipherstring parsing [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1243517

[ 3 ] Bug #1387868 - openldap server doesn't support any strong cipher

suites

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1387868

[ 4 ] Bug #1336487 - slapd should start after network-online.service

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1336487

