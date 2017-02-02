|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenLDAP
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenLDAP
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-ceb1b8659e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 2. Februar 2017, 22:36
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : openldap
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.4.44
Release : 7.fc25
URL : http://www.openldap.org/
Summary : LDAP support libraries
Description :
OpenLDAP is an open source suite of LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access
Protocol) applications and development tools. LDAP is a set of
protocols for accessing directory services (usually phone book style
information, but other information is possible) over the Internet,
similar to the way DNS (Domain Name System) information is propagated
over the Internet. The openldap package contains configuration files,
libraries, and documentation for OpenLDAP.
Update Information:
This update should make OpenLDAP up to date with latest NSS, notably: - fix
olcTLSProtocolMin handling - fix TLS_CIPHER_SUITE parsing - update a list of
ciphers to fit latest NSS development - make use of NSS global settings for
`DEFAULTS' TLS_CIPHER_SUITE keyword Additionaly, slapd should start
correctly
after network is online, now.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1375432 - Setting olcTLSProtocolMin does not change supported
protocols
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375432
[ 2 ] Bug #1243517 - CVE-2015-3276 openldap: incorrect multi-keyword mode
cipherstring parsing [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1243517
[ 3 ] Bug #1387868 - openldap server doesn't support any strong cipher
suites
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1387868
[ 4 ] Bug #1336487 - slapd should start after network-online.service
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1336487
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openldap' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|