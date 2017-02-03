Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0238 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

90f269847c3699fd7398c3a86f6288870ab445ab298037966798bae235741903

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

4efb5d100af2b433cd4510c00decc6e1f6318769fcdd5c02f561a4c9103b66bc

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

855e8913a6cf2149e2c031deecd4c7e7789beda8376ff74c985b50f157d63d85

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

