Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0238 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:90f269847c3699fd7398c3a86f6288870ab445ab298037966798bae235741903 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:4efb5d100af2b433cd4510c00decc6e1f6318769fcdd5c02f561a4c9103b66bc thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:855e8913a6cf2149e2c031deecd4c7e7789beda8376ff74c985b50f157d63d85 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce