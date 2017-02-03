Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: CESA-2017:0238
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: Fr, 3. Februar 2017, 07:41
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5396
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-03/
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5390
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5376
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5378

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0238 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
e1b6ac1d30a0a889c718bf74a47d3522d0f86771ab3452e5028ae0fa8833b2c1 
 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

x86_64:
e2834be9a4504a127b900526aa4850f1d494e6422576d657f8c752f404cae5f1 
 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
4a2466886146a766afc55b658cc559e00cfdc2074802ae8f8fc54148f93021b8 
 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
