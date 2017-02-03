Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0238 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

e1b6ac1d30a0a889c718bf74a47d3522d0f86771ab3452e5028ae0fa8833b2c1

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

e2834be9a4504a127b900526aa4850f1d494e6422576d657f8c752f404cae5f1

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

4a2466886146a766afc55b658cc559e00cfdc2074802ae8f8fc54148f93021b8

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







