Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0238 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:e1b6ac1d30a0a889c718bf74a47d3522d0f86771ab3452e5028ae0fa8833b2c1 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpmx86_64:e2834be9a4504a127b900526aa4850f1d494e6422576d657f8c752f404cae5f1 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:4a2466886146a766afc55b658cc559e00cfdc2074802ae8f8fc54148f93021b8 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm