Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0238 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:5a5de6ff5c320c4b58b896932d9d94ba4251b7ea113306188f30c4a7a79913f6 thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:4aa52cb2455594e1c303159eb7e2cd77b351b137917d62281847d03e528874ea thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm