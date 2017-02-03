Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0238 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0238.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

5a5de6ff5c320c4b58b896932d9d94ba4251b7ea113306188f30c4a7a79913f6

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

4aa52cb2455594e1c303159eb7e2cd77b351b137917d62281847d03e528874ea

thunderbird-45.7.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

