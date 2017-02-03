Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



--===============5628589018490620551==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="By57YlnFViWR/M0S"

Content-Disposition: inline





--By57YlnFViWR/M0S

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3187-1

February 03, 2017



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)



It was discovered that multiple memory leaks existed in the XFS

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (memory consumption). (CVE-2016-9685)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-121-generic 3.2.0-121.164

linux-image-3.2.0-121-generic-pae 3.2.0-121.164

linux-image-3.2.0-121-highbank 3.2.0-121.164

linux-image-3.2.0-121-omap 3.2.0-121.164

linux-image-3.2.0-121-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-121.164

linux-image-3.2.0-121-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-121.164

linux-image-3.2.0-121-virtual 3.2.0-121.164

linux-image-generic 3.2.0.121.136

linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.121.136

linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.121.136

linux-image-omap 3.2.0.121.136

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.121.136

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.121.136

linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.121.136



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3187-1

CVE-2016-9555, CVE-2016-9685



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-121.164





--By57YlnFViWR/M0S

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYlD/mAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0v58P/A333O49An9X8ib8A43ItvGM

b+A8FMQoXCmjGkrFjUfmVNr8Cry51h/YRpXbMJ6V/JkUJ2z2rUnHk5lWefci2+uV

6wlCujd/TwgmESvYWfm+2dxui7BTLO6rxLF2/X3jU8wlFh5/5bZE2GjYVXw2cHKv

D0bZJ5+0Th4DmwfMsHvx0LDT12Fd7J3c8L+S9nDmAx1ELlwUDTV/wxZBJi4z0LI0

CGFMT3s6pRChlshVa+MIR6beZtaDk6Pf0NfAYMm9OaMVaKD8kAfiiclP+9jg4Gjj

xXpuwgQ7ugm2YjrJdCFUDwrtzrAMr/YpfvU9Ug3Yoc2gsm9soMMbXHCztmXd+mtT

eXSIqlc7G6d6fBrsKALwNJV6N3dKBapL8hI9ms0TL+tbwvGvZb+x2qUsWf045D/n

eHr+U7IG65FnP1agUiYF7gjaPRoIVXM8oaY1hiqhtT54eNZUXTHSSyLEKbMAsIvQ

9KXCGNU0PSd+i31J70ogYnuBjzR8PjFbDlw+3q+R3f377edRO5DkGQM49k556mNj

1YwT5W37tfW6phVvyHfNcH6IDn9Epe9hMW+YKjaeyCNUNXbUb7MF+4POrUcjrGqC

RJi6FKrswM6ZzfFW9KRViI1Mr4NykB2sqgX9a8TmGZR19Keabte3uzq1GluzHvL/

xb5TaChL0Fcln0czdCeK

=kCPo

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--By57YlnFViWR/M0S--





--===============5628589018490620551==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============5628589018490620551==--

