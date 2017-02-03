|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3187-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 3. Februar 2017, 12:48
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9685
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3187-1
February 03, 2017
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)
It was discovered that multiple memory leaks existed in the XFS
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (memory consumption). (CVE-2016-9685)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-121-generic 3.2.0-121.164
linux-image-3.2.0-121-generic-pae 3.2.0-121.164
linux-image-3.2.0-121-highbank 3.2.0-121.164
linux-image-3.2.0-121-omap 3.2.0-121.164
linux-image-3.2.0-121-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-121.164
linux-image-3.2.0-121-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-121.164
linux-image-3.2.0-121-virtual 3.2.0-121.164
linux-image-generic 3.2.0.121.136
linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.121.136
linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.121.136
linux-image-omap 3.2.0.121.136
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.121.136
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.121.136
linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.121.136
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3187-1
CVE-2016-9555, CVE-2016-9685
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-121.164
|
|