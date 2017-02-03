Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3188-1

February 03, 2017



linux vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash if it received specially crafted

network traffic.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-108-generic 3.13.0-108.155

linux-image-3.13.0-108-generic-lpae 3.13.0-108.155

linux-image-3.13.0-108-lowlatency 3.13.0-108.155

linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-108.155

linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-108.155

linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-108.155

linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-108.155

linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-108.155

linux-image-generic 3.13.0.108.116

linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.108.116

linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.108.116

linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.108.116

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.108.116

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.108.116

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.108.116

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.108.116



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3188-1

CVE-2016-9555



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-108.155





