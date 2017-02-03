|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3188-1
February 03, 2017
linux vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
network traffic.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-108-generic 3.13.0-108.155
linux-image-3.13.0-108-generic-lpae 3.13.0-108.155
linux-image-3.13.0-108-lowlatency 3.13.0-108.155
linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-108.155
linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-108.155
linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-108.155
linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-108.155
linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-108.155
linux-image-generic 3.13.0.108.116
linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.108.116
linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.108.116
linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.108.116
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.108.116
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.108.116
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.108.116
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.108.116
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3188-1
CVE-2016-9555
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-108.155
