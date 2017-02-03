Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Linux
ID: USN-3188-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 3. Februar 2017, 12:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3188-1
February 03, 2017

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to crash if it received specially crafted
network traffic.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-108-generic  3.13.0-108.155
  linux-image-3.13.0-108-generic-lpae  3.13.0-108.155
  linux-image-3.13.0-108-lowlatency  3.13.0-108.155
  linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-108.155
  linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-108.155
  linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-108.155
  linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc64-emb  3.13.0-108.155
  linux-image-3.13.0-108-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-108.155
  linux-image-generic             3.13.0.108.116
  linux-image-generic-lpae        3.13.0.108.116
  linux-image-lowlatency          3.13.0.108.116
  linux-image-powerpc-e500        3.13.0.108.116
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      3.13.0.108.116
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.13.0.108.116
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       3.13.0.108.116
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.13.0.108.116

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3188-1
  CVE-2016-9555

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-108.155


