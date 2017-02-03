Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3188-2

February 03, 2017



linux-lts-trusty vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash if it received specially crafted

network traffic.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3188-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 LTS.



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-108-generic 3.13.0-108.155~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-108-generic-lpae 3.13.0-108.155~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.108.99

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.108.99



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3188-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3188-1

CVE-2016-9555



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-108.155~precise1





