Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



--===============3758241939777507592==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7"

Content-Disposition: inline





--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3189-1

February 03, 2017



linux, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors



Details:



Mikulas Patocka discovered that the asynchronous multibuffer cryptographic

daemon (mcryptd) in the Linux kernel did not properly handle being invoked

with incompatible algorithms. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-10147)



Qidan He discovered that the ICMP implementation in the Linux kernel did

not properly check the size of an ICMP header. A local attacker with

CAP_NET_ADMIN could use this to expose sensitive information.

(CVE-2016-8399)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1042-raspi2 4.4.0-1042.49

linux-image-4.4.0-1046-snapdragon 4.4.0-1046.50

linux-image-4.4.0-62-generic 4.4.0-62.83

linux-image-4.4.0-62-generic-lpae 4.4.0-62.83

linux-image-4.4.0-62-lowlatency 4.4.0-62.83

linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-62.83

linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-62.83

linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-62.83

linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-62.83

linux-image-generic 4.4.0.62.65

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.62.65

linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.62.65

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.62.65

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.62.65

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.62.65

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.62.65

linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1042.41

linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1046.38



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3189-1

CVE-2016-10147, CVE-2016-8399



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-62.83

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1042.49

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1046.50





--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYlFt9AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0OioQALAzTo7rbVO8kADXpWCcaTxT

CvGeAGLWyDQFIujATWF/CroAo5JO04orUt2m9PfU+WjDFyrlxzGd+qZ7qZR0H5To

E2jhLjvfBXTmb3fRp69Xxbz9a0FFZt3mi3hWXuTY8ge64xeCFHl9XRn7Tb6h8u8M

QDHY6Zof+DpNdukQBB+YuVFIdqg4Dm2PlSkj01qkFsm/3HlBbGorZR5Ye+hUTVdE

7QoYsfI6XIOKcj7y9rilZwg8F8r/3Dnsk87+fJNfcDf30zi6il+i1tEPYZfVuWlc

grRU0F5IUBtiGiG3OWvxu7gEUQ5sSKJx6ruIP+A86DencMKMPvVcfxZ6uF9FtleD

Y15rhhzXbRjvHGy+rdMu/OE4XeKHi5cFCAJJpugibzYDPnaXtMRMP1HrxmoWW6Aa

3hxvpTL94Oap0TKNB3fUgvhmfG2Il36sN9uh/hB5KX9f36mteA5C4yul2BcDLcQ5

LU/ZgS40ur7aaOHBq6602SEScNblrJEHYUeDWs+nSQra/Eatzk5rdRwnI0U6LLxI

ab2QUeVORqGEQlzfrbCiGyfN0RFPTI57nyEYVcT+UJmZOzqzqw50p3ly99ui18Fb

gSts/C9UXj0mc0xUz7PrOKYShSo/ml1sfxVuTxGslT0d/vejXNr5GjdcT+5sxDEk

Rl3c4k/JqRLdJY1ndLVw

=YVX8

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7--





--===============3758241939777507592==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============3758241939777507592==--

