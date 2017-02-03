Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3189-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 3. Februar 2017, 12:54
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10147
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8399

Originalnachricht

 

--===============3758241939777507592==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7"
Content-Disposition: inline


--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3189-1
February 03, 2017

linux, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors

Details:

Mikulas Patocka discovered that the asynchronous multibuffer cryptographic
daemon (mcryptd) in the Linux kernel did not properly handle being invoked
with incompatible algorithms. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-10147)

Qidan He discovered that the ICMP implementation in the Linux kernel did
not properly check the size of an ICMP header. A local attacker with
CAP_NET_ADMIN could use this to expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2016-8399)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-1042-raspi2   4.4.0-1042.49
  linux-image-4.4.0-1046-snapdragon  4.4.0-1046.50
  linux-image-4.4.0-62-generic    4.4.0-62.83
  linux-image-4.4.0-62-generic-lpae  4.4.0-62.83
  linux-image-4.4.0-62-lowlatency  4.4.0-62.83
  linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc-e500mc  4.4.0-62.83
  linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc-smp  4.4.0-62.83
  linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc64-emb  4.4.0-62.83
  linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc64-smp  4.4.0-62.83
  linux-image-generic             4.4.0.62.65
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.4.0.62.65
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.4.0.62.65
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.4.0.62.65
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.4.0.62.65
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       4.4.0.62.65
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       4.4.0.62.65
  linux-image-raspi2              4.4.0.1042.41
  linux-image-snapdragon          4.4.0.1046.38

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3189-1
  CVE-2016-10147, CVE-2016-8399

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-62.83
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1042.49
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1046.50


--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=YVX8
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7--


--===============3758241939777507592==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============3758241939777507592==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
