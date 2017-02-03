|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3189-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 3. Februar 2017, 12:54
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10147
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8399
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============3758241939777507592==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7"
Content-Disposition: inline
--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3189-1
February 03, 2017
linux, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors
Details:
Mikulas Patocka discovered that the asynchronous multibuffer cryptographic
daemon (mcryptd) in the Linux kernel did not properly handle being invoked
with incompatible algorithms. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-10147)
Qidan He discovered that the ICMP implementation in the Linux kernel did
not properly check the size of an ICMP header. A local attacker with
CAP_NET_ADMIN could use this to expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2016-8399)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1042-raspi2 4.4.0-1042.49
linux-image-4.4.0-1046-snapdragon 4.4.0-1046.50
linux-image-4.4.0-62-generic 4.4.0-62.83
linux-image-4.4.0-62-generic-lpae 4.4.0-62.83
linux-image-4.4.0-62-lowlatency 4.4.0-62.83
linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-62.83
linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-62.83
linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-62.83
linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-62.83
linux-image-generic 4.4.0.62.65
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.62.65
linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.62.65
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.62.65
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.62.65
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.62.65
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.62.65
linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1042.41
linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1046.38
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3189-1
CVE-2016-10147, CVE-2016-8399
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-62.83
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1042.49
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1046.50
--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=YVX8
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--gSSGYPGSs0dvYOj7--
--===============3758241939777507592==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============3758241939777507592==--
|
|