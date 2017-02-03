Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3189-2

February 03, 2017



linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3189-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



Mikulas Patocka discovered that the asynchronous multibuffer cryptographic

daemon (mcryptd) in the Linux kernel did not properly handle being invoked

with incompatible algorithms. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-10147)



Qidan He discovered that the ICMP implementation in the Linux kernel did

not properly check the size of an ICMP header. A local attacker with

CAP_NET_ADMIN could use this to expose sensitive information.

(CVE-2016-8399)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-62-generic 4.4.0-62.83~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-62-generic-lpae 4.4.0-62.83~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-62-lowlatency 4.4.0-62.83~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-62.83~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-62.83~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-62.83~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-62-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-62.83~14.04.1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.62.48

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.62.48

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.62.48

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.62.48

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.62.48

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.62.48

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.62.48



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3189-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3189-1

CVE-2016-10147, CVE-2016-8399



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-62.83~14.04.1





