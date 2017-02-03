Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0374-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Fr, 3. Februar 2017, 12:46
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-openjdk
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0374-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1020905 #1022053 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2016-5546 CVE-2016-5547
                    CVE-2016-5548 CVE-2016-5549 CVE-2016-5552
                    CVE-2017-3231 CVE-2017-3241 CVE-2017-3252
                    CVE-2017-3253 CVE-2017-3260 CVE-2017-3261
                    CVE-2017-3272 CVE-2017-3289
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for java-1_8_0-openjdk fixes the following issues: Oracle
   Critical Patch Update of January 2017 (bsc#1020905) Upgrade to version
   jdk8u121 (icedtea 3.3.0):
    - S8138725: Add options for Javadoc generation
    - S8140353: Improve signature checking
    - S8151934, CVE-2017-3231: Resolve class resolution
    - S8156804, CVE-2017-3241: Better constraint checking
    - S8158406: Limited Parameter Processing
    - S8158997: JNDI Protocols Switch
    - S8159507: RuntimeVisibleAnnotation validation
    - S8161218: Better bytecode loading
    - S8161743, CVE-2017-3252: Provide proper login context
    - S8162577: Standardize logging levels
    - S8162973: Better component components
    - S8164143, CVE-2017-3260: Improve components for menu items
    - S8164147, CVE-2017-3261: Improve streaming socket output
    - S8165071, CVE-2016-2183: Expand TLS support
    - S8165344, CVE-2017-3272: Update concurrency support
    - S8166988, CVE-2017-3253: Improve image processing performance
    - S8167104, CVE-2017-3289: Additional class construction refinements
    - S8167223, CVE-2016-5552: URL handling improvements
    - S8168705, CVE-2016-5547: Better ObjectIdentifier validation
    - S8168714, CVE-2016-5546: Tighten ECDSA validation
    - S8168728, CVE-2016-5548: DSA signing improvements
    - S8168724, CVE-2016-5549: ECDSA signing improvements

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-201=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-201=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-6.4

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-6.4

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4
      java-1_8_0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-21.4

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      java-1_8_0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-21.4


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5546.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5547.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5548.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5549.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5552.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3231.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3241.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3252.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3253.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3260.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3261.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3272.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3289.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020905
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022053

