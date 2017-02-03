Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-openjdk
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0374-1
Rating: important
References: #1020905 #1022053
Cross-References: CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2016-5546 CVE-2016-5547
CVE-2016-5548 CVE-2016-5549 CVE-2016-5552
CVE-2017-3231 CVE-2017-3241 CVE-2017-3252
CVE-2017-3253 CVE-2017-3260 CVE-2017-3261
CVE-2017-3272 CVE-2017-3289
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for java-1_8_0-openjdk fixes the following issues: Oracle
Critical Patch Update of January 2017 (bsc#1020905) Upgrade to version
jdk8u121 (icedtea 3.3.0):
- S8138725: Add options for Javadoc generation
- S8140353: Improve signature checking
- S8151934, CVE-2017-3231: Resolve class resolution
- S8156804, CVE-2017-3241: Better constraint checking
- S8158406: Limited Parameter Processing
- S8158997: JNDI Protocols Switch
- S8159507: RuntimeVisibleAnnotation validation
- S8161218: Better bytecode loading
- S8161743, CVE-2017-3252: Provide proper login context
- S8162577: Standardize logging levels
- S8162973: Better component components
- S8164143, CVE-2017-3260: Improve components for menu items
- S8164147, CVE-2017-3261: Improve streaming socket output
- S8165071, CVE-2016-2183: Expand TLS support
- S8165344, CVE-2017-3272: Update concurrency support
- S8166988, CVE-2017-3253: Improve image processing performance
- S8167104, CVE-2017-3289: Additional class construction refinements
- S8167223, CVE-2016-5552: URL handling improvements
- S8168705, CVE-2016-5547: Better ObjectIdentifier validation
- S8168714, CVE-2016-5546: Tighten ECDSA validation
- S8168728, CVE-2016-5548: DSA signing improvements
- S8168724, CVE-2016-5549: ECDSA signing improvements
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-201=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-201=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-6.4
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
java-1_8_0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-6.4
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4
java-1_8_0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-21.4
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
java-1_8_0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-21.4
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5546.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5547.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5548.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5549.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5552.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3231.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3241.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3252.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3253.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3260.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3261.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3272.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3289.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020905
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022053
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org