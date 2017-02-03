Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-openjdk

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0374-1

Rating: important

References: #1020905 #1022053

Cross-References: CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2016-5546 CVE-2016-5547

CVE-2016-5548 CVE-2016-5549 CVE-2016-5552

CVE-2017-3231 CVE-2017-3241 CVE-2017-3252

CVE-2017-3253 CVE-2017-3260 CVE-2017-3261

CVE-2017-3272 CVE-2017-3289

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for java-1_8_0-openjdk fixes the following issues: Oracle

Critical Patch Update of January 2017 (bsc#1020905) Upgrade to version

jdk8u121 (icedtea 3.3.0):

- S8138725: Add options for Javadoc generation

- S8140353: Improve signature checking

- S8151934, CVE-2017-3231: Resolve class resolution

- S8156804, CVE-2017-3241: Better constraint checking

- S8158406: Limited Parameter Processing

- S8158997: JNDI Protocols Switch

- S8159507: RuntimeVisibleAnnotation validation

- S8161218: Better bytecode loading

- S8161743, CVE-2017-3252: Provide proper login context

- S8162577: Standardize logging levels

- S8162973: Better component components

- S8164143, CVE-2017-3260: Improve components for menu items

- S8164147, CVE-2017-3261: Improve streaming socket output

- S8165071, CVE-2016-2183: Expand TLS support

- S8165344, CVE-2017-3272: Update concurrency support

- S8166988, CVE-2017-3253: Improve image processing performance

- S8167104, CVE-2017-3289: Additional class construction refinements

- S8167223, CVE-2016-5552: URL handling improvements

- S8168705, CVE-2016-5547: Better ObjectIdentifier validation

- S8168714, CVE-2016-5546: Tighten ECDSA validation

- S8168728, CVE-2016-5548: DSA signing improvements

- S8168724, CVE-2016-5549: ECDSA signing improvements



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-201=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-201=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-6.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-6.4



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-6.4



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-debugsource-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-demo-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-devel-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-headless-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-21.4

java-1_8_0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-21.4



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



java-1_8_0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-21.4





