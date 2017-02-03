Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in JasPer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in JasPer
ID: FEDORA-2017-d90fac5c8f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 3. Februar 2017, 23:52
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9583

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : jasper
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.900.13
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary     : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-9583
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1405148 - CVE-2016-9583 jasper: Out of bounds heap read in
 jpc_pi_nextpcrl()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405148
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
