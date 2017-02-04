|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:0382-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 4. Februar 2017, 19:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5545
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3332
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3316
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3290
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for virtualbox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0382-1
Rating: important
References: #1020856
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5545 CVE-2017-3290 CVE-2017-3316
CVE-2017-3332
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for virtualbox to version 5.1.14 fixes the following issues:
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-5545: Vulnerability in the GUI subcomponent of virtualbox
allows unauthenticated attacker unauthorized update, insert or delete
access to some data as well as unauthorized read access to a subset of
VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to cause a partial
denial of service (bsc#1020856).
- CVE-2017-3290: Vulnerability in the Shared Folder subcomponent of
virtualbox allows high privileged attacker unauthorized creation,
deletion or modification access to critical data and unauthorized
ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (bsc#1020856).
- CVE-2017-3316: Vulnerability in the GUI subcomponent of virtualbox
allows high privileged attacker with network access via multiple
protocols to compromise Oracle VM VirtualBox (bsc#1020856).
- CVE-2017-3332: Vulnerability in the SVGA Emulation subcomponent of
virtualbox allows low privileged attacker unauthorized creation,
deletion or modification access to critical data and unauthorized
ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (bsc#1020856).
For other changes please read the changelog.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-203=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
virtualbox-guest-desktop-icons-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-host-source-5.1.14-9.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
python-virtualbox-5.1.14-9.2
python-virtualbox-debuginfo-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-debuginfo-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-debugsource-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-devel-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-5.1.14_k4.4.36_8-9.2
virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.1.14_k4.4.36_8-9.2
virtualbox-guest-tools-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-guest-tools-debuginfo-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-guest-x11-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-guest-x11-debuginfo-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-host-kmp-default-5.1.14_k4.4.36_8-9.2
virtualbox-host-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.1.14_k4.4.36_8-9.2
virtualbox-qt-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-qt-debuginfo-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-websrv-5.1.14-9.2
virtualbox-websrv-debuginfo-5.1.14-9.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5545.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3290.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3316.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3332.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020856
|
|