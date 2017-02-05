Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in svgsalamander

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3781-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

February 05, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : svgsalamander

CVE ID : CVE-2017-5617



Luc Lynx discovered that SVG Salamander, a SVG engine for Java was

susceptible to server side request forgery.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0~svn95-1+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.1.1+dfsg-2.



We recommend that you upgrade your svgsalamander packages.



