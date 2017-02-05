Login
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in svgsalamander
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: DSA-3781-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: So, 5. Februar 2017, 23:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5617

Package        : svgsalamander
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-5617

Luc Lynx discovered that SVG Salamander, a SVG engine for Java was
susceptible to server side request forgery.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0~svn95-1+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.1+dfsg-2.

We recommend that you upgrade your svgsalamander packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
