|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in svgsalamander
|Name:
|Cross-Site Request Forgery in svgsalamander
|ID:
|DSA-3781-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 5. Februar 2017, 23:57
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5617
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3781-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
February 05, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : svgsalamander
CVE ID : CVE-2017-5617
Luc Lynx discovered that SVG Salamander, a SVG engine for Java was
susceptible to server side request forgery.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0~svn95-1+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.1+dfsg-2.
We recommend that you upgrade your svgsalamander packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=SXka
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|