|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RTMPDump
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in RTMPDump
|ID:
|201702-02
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 06:31
|Referenzen:
|http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2015/12/30/1
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201702-02
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: RTMPDump: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: February 06, 2017
Bugs: #570242
ID: 201702-02
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in RTMPDump, the worst of
which could lead to arbitrary code execution.
Background
RTMPDump is an RTMP client intended to stream audio or video flash
content
Affected packages
1 media-video/rtmpdump < 2.4_p20161210 >= 2.4_p20161210
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in RTMPDump.
The following is a list of vulnerabilities fixed:
* Additional decode input size checks
* Ignore zero-length packets
* Potential integer overflow in RTMPPacket_Alloc().
* Obsolete RTMPPacket_Free() call left over from original C++ to C
rewrite
* AMFProp_GetObject must make sure the prop is actually an object
Impact
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted media
flash file using RTMPDump. This could possibly result in the execution
of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or a Denial of
Service condition.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All RTMPDump users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=media-video/rtmpdump-2.4_p20161210"
References
[ 1 ] OSS ML CVE Request
http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2015/12/30/1
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-02
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|