Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RTMPDump
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201702-02
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 06:31
Referenzen: http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2015/12/30/1

Originalnachricht

 
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <9a88479d-6817-7e1c-f99a-1a32bdc091a4@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201702-02 ] RTMPDump: Multiple vulnerabilities

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201702-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: RTMPDump: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: February 06, 2017
     Bugs: #570242
       ID: 201702-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in RTMPDump, the worst of
which could lead to arbitrary code execution.

Background
==========

RTMPDump is an RTMP client intended to stream audio or video flash
content

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-video/rtmpdump     < 2.4_p20161210        >= 2.4_p20161210

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in RTMPDump.

The following is a list of vulnerabilities fixed:

* Additional decode input size checks
* Ignore zero-length packets
* Potential integer overflow in RTMPPacket_Alloc().
* Obsolete RTMPPacket_Free() call left over from original C++ to C
  rewrite
* AMFProp_GetObject must make sure the prop is actually an object

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted media
flash file using RTMPDump. This could possibly result in the execution
of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or a Denial of
Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All RTMPDump users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=media-video/rtmpdump-2.4_p20161210"

References
==========

[ 1 ] OSS ML CVE Request
      http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2015/12/30/1

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-02

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Werbung