Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RTMPDump

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201702-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: RTMPDump: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: February 06, 2017

Bugs: #570242

ID: 201702-02



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in RTMPDump, the worst of

which could lead to arbitrary code execution.



Background

==========



RTMPDump is an RTMP client intended to stream audio or video flash

content



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-video/rtmpdump < 2.4_p20161210 >= 2.4_p20161210



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in RTMPDump.



The following is a list of vulnerabilities fixed:



* Additional decode input size checks

* Ignore zero-length packets

* Potential integer overflow in RTMPPacket_Alloc().

* Obsolete RTMPPacket_Free() call left over from original C++ to C

rewrite

* AMFProp_GetObject must make sure the prop is actually an object



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted media

flash file using RTMPDump. This could possibly result in the execution

of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process or a Denial of

Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All RTMPDump users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=media-video/rtmpdump-2.4_p20161210"



References

==========



[ 1 ] OSS ML CVE Request

http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2015/12/30/1



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-02



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





