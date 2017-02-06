|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in spice
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in spice
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0254-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 07:52
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9577
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9578
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: spice security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0254-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0254.html
Issue date: 2017-02-06
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9577 CVE-2016-9578
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for spice is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE) is a
remote display system built for virtual environments which allows the user
to view a computing 'desktop' environment not only on the machine where
it
is running, but from anywhere on the Internet and from a wide variety of
machine architectures.
Security Fix(es):
* A vulnerability was discovered in spice in the server's protocol
handling. An authenticated attacker could send crafted messages to the
spice server causing a heap overflow leading to a crash or possible code
execution. (CVE-2016-9577)
* A vulnerability was discovered in spice in the server's protocol
handling. An attacker able to connect to the spice server could send
crafted messages which would cause the process to crash. (CVE-2016-9578)
These issues were discovered by Frediano Ziglio (Red Hat).
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
All applications using SPICE (most notably all QEMU-KVM instances using the
SPICE console) must be restarted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1399566 - CVE-2016-9578 spice: Remote DoS via crafted message
1401603 - CVE-2016-9577 spice: Buffer overflow in
main_channel_alloc_msg_rcv_buf when reading large messages
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
Source:
spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9577
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9578
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|