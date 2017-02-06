Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in spice

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: spice security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0254-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0254.html

Issue date: 2017-02-06

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9577 CVE-2016-9578

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for spice is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE) is a

remote display system built for virtual environments which allows the user

to view a computing 'desktop' environment not only on the machine where

it

is running, but from anywhere on the Internet and from a wide variety of

machine architectures.



Security Fix(es):



* A vulnerability was discovered in spice in the server's protocol

handling. An authenticated attacker could send crafted messages to the

spice server causing a heap overflow leading to a crash or possible code

execution. (CVE-2016-9577)



* A vulnerability was discovered in spice in the server's protocol

handling. An attacker able to connect to the spice server could send

crafted messages which would cause the process to crash. (CVE-2016-9578)



These issues were discovered by Frediano Ziglio (Red Hat).



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



All applications using SPICE (most notably all QEMU-KVM instances using the

SPICE console) must be restarted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1399566 - CVE-2016-9578 spice: Remote DoS via crafted message

1401603 - CVE-2016-9577 spice: Buffer overflow in

main_channel_alloc_msg_rcv_buf when reading large messages



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9577

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9578

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYmAJYXlSAg2UNWIIRAouvAKDEsDCpWxlCGhB2EEiZUCy9gJI+tACcCYOZ

20Jg0NYBs1m9+s/BoVL4RN4=

=QJe6

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

