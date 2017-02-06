Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: ntp security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0252-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html
Issue date: 2017-02-06
CVE Names: CVE-2016-7426 CVE-2016-7429 CVE-2016-7433
CVE-2016-9310 CVE-2016-9311
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for ntp is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red
Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, ppc64, s390x,
x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,
ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's time
with another referenced time source. These packages include the ntpd
service which continuously adjusts system time and utilities used to query
and configure the ntpd service.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that when ntp is configured with rate limiting for all
associations the limits are also applied to responses received from its
configured sources. A remote attacker who knows the sources can cause a
denial of service by preventing ntpd from accepting valid responses from
its sources. (CVE-2016-7426)
* A flaw was found in the control mode functionality of ntpd. A remote
attacker could send a crafted control mode packet which could lead to
information disclosure or result in DDoS amplification attacks.
(CVE-2016-9310)
* A flaw was found in the way ntpd implemented the trap service. A remote
attacker could send a specially crafted packet to cause a null pointer
dereference that will crash ntpd, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-9311)
* A flaw was found in the way ntpd running on a host with multiple network
interfaces handled certain server responses. A remote attacker could use
this flaw which would cause ntpd to not synchronize with the source.
(CVE-2016-7429)
* A flaw was found in the way ntpd calculated the root delay. A remote
attacker could send a specially-crafted spoofed packet to cause denial of
service or in some special cases even crash. (CVE-2016-7433)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the ntpd daemon will restart automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1397319 - CVE-2016-9310 ntp: Mode 6 unauthenticated trap information disclosure
and DDoS vector
1397341 - CVE-2016-7429 ntp: Attack on interface selection
1397345 - CVE-2016-7426 ntp: Client rate limiting and server responses
1397347 - CVE-2016-7433 ntp: Broken initial sync calculations regression
1398350 - CVE-2016-9311 ntp: Null pointer dereference when trap service is
enabled
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm
i386:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
i386:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm
i386:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ppc64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
i386:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm
i386:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
i386:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm
aarch64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7426
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7429
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7433
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9310
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9311
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYmBasXlSAg2UNWIIRAtaKAKCm2dAxAx1w4jCUz0puJyIXXpuaeQCgtbPU
QI1oAu3rHY96U/5WIC/xF4g=
=qaRk
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
