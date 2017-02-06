Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: ntp security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0252-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html

Issue date: 2017-02-06

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7426 CVE-2016-7429 CVE-2016-7433

CVE-2016-9310 CVE-2016-9311

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for ntp is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red

Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, ppc64, s390x,

x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,

ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's time

with another referenced time source. These packages include the ntpd

service which continuously adjusts system time and utilities used to query

and configure the ntpd service.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that when ntp is configured with rate limiting for all

associations the limits are also applied to responses received from its

configured sources. A remote attacker who knows the sources can cause a

denial of service by preventing ntpd from accepting valid responses from

its sources. (CVE-2016-7426)



* A flaw was found in the control mode functionality of ntpd. A remote

attacker could send a crafted control mode packet which could lead to

information disclosure or result in DDoS amplification attacks.

(CVE-2016-9310)



* A flaw was found in the way ntpd implemented the trap service. A remote

attacker could send a specially crafted packet to cause a null pointer

dereference that will crash ntpd, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-9311)



* A flaw was found in the way ntpd running on a host with multiple network

interfaces handled certain server responses. A remote attacker could use

this flaw which would cause ntpd to not synchronize with the source.

(CVE-2016-7429)



* A flaw was found in the way ntpd calculated the root delay. A remote

attacker could send a specially-crafted spoofed packet to cause denial of

service or in some special cases even crash. (CVE-2016-7433)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the ntpd daemon will restart automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1397319 - CVE-2016-9310 ntp: Mode 6 unauthenticated trap information disclosure

and DDoS vector

1397341 - CVE-2016-7429 ntp: Attack on interface selection

1397345 - CVE-2016-7426 ntp: Client rate limiting and server responses

1397347 - CVE-2016-7433 ntp: Broken initial sync calculations regression

1398350 - CVE-2016-9311 ntp: Null pointer dereference when trap service is

enabled



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm



i386:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm



noarch:

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



noarch:

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm



i386:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm



ppc64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm



noarch:

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm



i386:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm



noarch:

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm



aarch64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm



noarch:

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7426

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7429

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7433

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9310

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9311

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

