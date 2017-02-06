Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in NTP
ID: RHSA-2017:0252-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 08:13
Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: ntp security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0252-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html
Issue date:        2017-02-06
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-7426 CVE-2016-7429 CVE-2016-7433 
                   CVE-2016-9310 CVE-2016-9311 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for ntp is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red
Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, ppc64, s390x,
 x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,
 ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's time
with another referenced time source. These packages include the ntpd
service which continuously adjusts system time and utilities used to query
and configure the ntpd service.

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that when ntp is configured with rate limiting for all
associations the limits are also applied to responses received from its
configured sources. A remote attacker who knows the sources can cause a
denial of service by preventing ntpd from accepting valid responses from
its sources. (CVE-2016-7426)

* A flaw was found in the control mode functionality of ntpd. A remote
attacker could send a crafted control mode packet which could lead to
information disclosure or result in DDoS amplification attacks.
(CVE-2016-9310)

* A flaw was found in the way ntpd implemented the trap service. A remote
attacker could send a specially crafted packet to cause a null pointer
dereference that will crash ntpd, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-9311)

* A flaw was found in the way ntpd running on a host with multiple network
interfaces handled certain server responses. A remote attacker could use
this flaw which would cause ntpd to not synchronize with the source.
(CVE-2016-7429)

* A flaw was found in the way ntpd calculated the root delay. A remote
attacker could send a specially-crafted spoofed packet to cause denial of
service or in some special cases even crash. (CVE-2016-7433)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing this update, the ntpd daemon will restart automatically.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1397319 - CVE-2016-9310 ntp: Mode 6 unauthenticated trap information disclosure
 and DDoS vector
1397341 - CVE-2016-7429 ntp: Attack on interface selection
1397345 - CVE-2016-7426 ntp: Client rate limiting and server responses
1397347 - CVE-2016-7433 ntp: Broken initial sync calculations regression
1398350 - CVE-2016-9311 ntp: Null pointer dereference when trap service is
 enabled

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):

Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm

i386:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):

i386:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):

Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):

noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):

Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm

i386:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

ppc64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):

i386:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm

ppc64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.src.rpm

i386:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):

i386:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm

aarch64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

aarch64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

ppc64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYmBasXlSAg2UNWIIRAtaKAKCm2dAxAx1w4jCUz0puJyIXXpuaeQCgtbPU
QI1oAu3rHY96U/5WIC/xF4g=
=qaRk
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


