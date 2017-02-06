Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in NTP
ID: CESA-2017:0252
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 15:07
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9310
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7433
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9311
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7426
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7429

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0252 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
b9dfb7436c9ef8ab1b0cb6068d042d27f0c7e6d0f21315b8485b789c90bf8492 
 ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.i686.rpm
ba89750ee097aa27f63b351d309a55d1d3b3b4ad296d01d1668b971f5f96859e 
 ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.i686.rpm
6a1819a41222249fdd0ee1be5d17baf889e449083b43d04fc2816b19e55a7dcc 
 ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.noarch.rpm
2e1a9c4fcd6be3e8d11c6568545d904e046eae02884897951f1efbdf9a1b2a51 
 ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.i686.rpm

x86_64:
8400f1a18a703e7d5f8074261635d1ddf6439278309f59b8715c46180eb07403 
 ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.x86_64.rpm
5c0f9d494d781918b20f11db573fd81e33f07286d60696dd8e3d5384988fff1f 
 ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.x86_64.rpm
6a1819a41222249fdd0ee1be5d17baf889e449083b43d04fc2816b19e55a7dcc 
 ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.noarch.rpm
de075c90b1050f370fa713a83b83e403f3971460626f6eaf2817354505a701bd 
 ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.x86_64.rpm

Source:
771f9b7b1d9e5e109fb35ac6d98f52bfc29c2ece60d09a07254033212046695a 
 ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.src.rpm



