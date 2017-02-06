Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0252 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

b9dfb7436c9ef8ab1b0cb6068d042d27f0c7e6d0f21315b8485b789c90bf8492

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.i686.rpm

ba89750ee097aa27f63b351d309a55d1d3b3b4ad296d01d1668b971f5f96859e

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.i686.rpm

6a1819a41222249fdd0ee1be5d17baf889e449083b43d04fc2816b19e55a7dcc

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.noarch.rpm

2e1a9c4fcd6be3e8d11c6568545d904e046eae02884897951f1efbdf9a1b2a51

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.i686.rpm



x86_64:

8400f1a18a703e7d5f8074261635d1ddf6439278309f59b8715c46180eb07403

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.x86_64.rpm

5c0f9d494d781918b20f11db573fd81e33f07286d60696dd8e3d5384988fff1f

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.x86_64.rpm

6a1819a41222249fdd0ee1be5d17baf889e449083b43d04fc2816b19e55a7dcc

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.noarch.rpm

de075c90b1050f370fa713a83b83e403f3971460626f6eaf2817354505a701bd

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.x86_64.rpm



Source:

771f9b7b1d9e5e109fb35ac6d98f52bfc29c2ece60d09a07254033212046695a

ntp-4.2.6p5-10.el6.centos.2.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

