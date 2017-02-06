Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0252 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors:

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

eb1819614fa19cf5cf8ca7ed7c3372bc38bf4942c93ac4637c0c51f2d815c31f

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.x86_64.rpm

8457f5c379cdddc6e0580b7d2a79c457591dc4bee292b5a4315a3909025a0114

ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.x86_64.rpm

6c99631e1924b51dceba0c8ec17248c20e99e6b7149297bc96802cc17938b8ca

ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.noarch.rpm

ab24d7808313a1c65d0fc3154ca92707becaa9c0a463ae122eb1dadcfd2aa48b

ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.noarch.rpm

1b63fb91ae4e32d626e855c7abbbc96afbd4efd7756f54131b3f8f58a07b20f7

sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.x86_64.rpm



Source:

3ecac3a33e3dc48362b5a52174ddeb6a552d571f1e19baa33f4cf8799a6cd5d4

ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.src.rpm







