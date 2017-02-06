Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP
Name: Mehrere Probleme in NTP
ID: CESA-2017:0252
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 15:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9310
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9311
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7433
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7429
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7426

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0252 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0252.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
eb1819614fa19cf5cf8ca7ed7c3372bc38bf4942c93ac4637c0c51f2d815c31f 
 ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.x86_64.rpm
8457f5c379cdddc6e0580b7d2a79c457591dc4bee292b5a4315a3909025a0114 
 ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.x86_64.rpm
6c99631e1924b51dceba0c8ec17248c20e99e6b7149297bc96802cc17938b8ca 
 ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.noarch.rpm
ab24d7808313a1c65d0fc3154ca92707becaa9c0a463ae122eb1dadcfd2aa48b 
 ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.noarch.rpm
1b63fb91ae4e32d626e855c7abbbc96afbd4efd7756f54131b3f8f58a07b20f7 
 sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.x86_64.rpm

Source:
3ecac3a33e3dc48362b5a52174ddeb6a552d571f1e19baa33f4cf8799a6cd5d4 
 ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.centos.1.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
