Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in spice
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in spice
ID: CESA-2017:0254
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 15:12
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9578
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9577
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0254.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0254 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0254.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
f579cf6528ad3b90eb6c2c6c779d899db2f3d7d424fa044bfa544429c17874f7 
 spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
d953580820c483452db1771e8f2f902a74920c3d7aabfeefd3d22b30c19fc690 
 spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
9990cf4655bafdc4c5b7d4ec78400898cce6dfb8f345854911a61ded403d4af5 
 spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
