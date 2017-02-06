Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in spice



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0254 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0254.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

f579cf6528ad3b90eb6c2c6c779d899db2f3d7d424fa044bfa544429c17874f7

spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

d953580820c483452db1771e8f2f902a74920c3d7aabfeefd3d22b30c19fc690

spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Source:

9990cf4655bafdc4c5b7d4ec78400898cce6dfb8f345854911a61ded403d4af5

spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm







