Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in spice

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0254 ModerateUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0254.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:f579cf6528ad3b90eb6c2c6c779d899db2f3d7d424fa044bfa544429c17874f7 spice-server-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpmd953580820c483452db1771e8f2f902a74920c3d7aabfeefd3d22b30c19fc690 spice-server-devel-0.12.4-20.el7_3.x86_64.rpmSource:9990cf4655bafdc4c5b7d4ec78400898cce6dfb8f345854911a61ded403d4af5 spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }