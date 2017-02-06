|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in spice
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in spice
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0396-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 16:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9578
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9577
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for spice
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0396-1
Rating: important
References: #1023078 #1023079
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9577 CVE-2016-9578
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This security update for spice fixes the following issues:
CVE-2016-9577: A buffer overflow in the spice server could have
potentially been used by unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary
code. (bsc#1023078) CVE-2016-9578: Unauthenticated attackers could have
caused a denial of service via a crafted message. (bsc#1023079)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-spice-12970=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-spice-12970=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-spice-12970=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
libspice-server-devel-0.12.4-8.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
libspice-server1-0.12.4-8.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
spice-debuginfo-0.12.4-8.1
spice-debugsource-0.12.4-8.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9577.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9578.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023078
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023079
