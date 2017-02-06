Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Nettle
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Nettle
ID: USN-3193-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 23:17
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6489

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============1218144979895775769==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="iwiO8PoHuXDbkDvolNPs4jVSsJdw5R86s"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--iwiO8PoHuXDbkDvolNPs4jVSsJdw5R86s
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="phk5I7MCknn8mvh53cbpRTWsUCsmDXpQR"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <5c6d6442-ba0c-2c8d-c53c-2d9ff7658100@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3193-1] Nettle vulnerability

--phk5I7MCknn8mvh53cbpRTWsUCsmDXpQR
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3193-1
February 06, 2017

nettle vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Nettle could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.

Software Description:
- nettle: low level cryptographic library (public-key cryptos)

Details:

It was discovered that Nettle incorrectly mitigated certain timing
side-channel attacks. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to
recover private keys.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  libnettle6                      3.2-1ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libnettle6                      3.2-1ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libnettle4                      2.7.1-1ubuntu0.2

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libnettle4                      2.4-1ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3193-1
  CVE-2016-6489

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/3.2-1ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/3.2-1ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/2.7.1-1ubuntu0.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/2.4-1ubuntu0.1



--phk5I7MCknn8mvh53cbpRTWsUCsmDXpQR--

--iwiO8PoHuXDbkDvolNPs4jVSsJdw5R86s
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=8Lz6
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--iwiO8PoHuXDbkDvolNPs4jVSsJdw5R86s--


--===============1218144979895775769==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============1218144979895775769==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

2
GUUG-F­rüh­jahrs­fach­ge­spräch im März in Darm­stadt

0
glibc 2.25 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Tails 3.0 nur noch mit 64-Bit

3
Letz­te Phase zur Ver­öf­fent­li­chung von De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch« ein­ge­lei­tet

4
Hit­a­chi wird Pla­tin-Mit­glied der Linux Foun­da­ti­on

9
»Hum­ble Book Bund­le: Hacks« an­ge­kün­digt

16
Me­di­a-Cen­ter-Soft­ware Kodi 17 ver­öf­fent­licht

10
Die ver­blei­ben­den Hür­den auf dem Weg zu Gimp 2.10

8
De­bi­an-In­stal­ler 9.0 RC2 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Pa­cke­tFence 6.5.0 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung