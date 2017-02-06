Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Nettle

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============1218144979895775769==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="iwiO8PoHuXDbkDvolNPs4jVSsJdw5R86s"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--iwiO8PoHuXDbkDvolNPs4jVSsJdw5R86s

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="phk5I7MCknn8mvh53cbpRTWsUCsmDXpQR"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <5c6d6442-ba0c-2c8d-c53c-2d9ff7658100@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3193-1] Nettle vulnerability



--phk5I7MCknn8mvh53cbpRTWsUCsmDXpQR

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3193-1

February 06, 2017



nettle vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Nettle could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.



Software Description:

- nettle: low level cryptographic library (public-key cryptos)



Details:



It was discovered that Nettle incorrectly mitigated certain timing

side-channel attacks. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to

recover private keys.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libnettle6 3.2-1ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libnettle6 3.2-1ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libnettle4 2.7.1-1ubuntu0.2



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libnettle4 2.4-1ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3193-1

CVE-2016-6489



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/3.2-1ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/3.2-1ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/2.7.1-1ubuntu0.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/2.4-1ubuntu0.1







--phk5I7MCknn8mvh53cbpRTWsUCsmDXpQR--



--iwiO8PoHuXDbkDvolNPs4jVSsJdw5R86s

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYmM9gAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TwX8P/17MBMa8CD4cWrng8Vunwtt9

vYSl9dgA86hbym64WoiudfeS1QDkn53nFFusrtb3yi6qXKmaO8KTsW/YoIPuIRfB

q+GOMHuABfpp7LCC1mztNofQQVVV0gf6yM9vxQ9w9f9QcHoZSU8n49yYema2p8+1

vXxBn2arAz4Fy7rLY44klYhtXooYY9xnhTlzmLHP2o7D2FhfS2NhPH8n7clyuM88

S4Xip+FgC69PWcoiix6DwncAY54s+1ovUv4ruNMMBuKPzzJtftdirPtDuM2gPClI

tgk/ws5wDSQyHoodYW2rQH9kK5JD/bKZlJJUG+ACnO26V5PUClkSNj/6cH2JGicK

3pjkxL8Lu/GCgeyS5Wolmq8JIkccMeYvZJBsIBfckKDwpfFsPsnGZ4zavNOQ0YHU

PhYXVVIte/YEpesRQGavSiC4rVuVNC6GpI3Z/Dvr9kuM84ubdvo5FJPNGCwIQ1CE

LhmCt7PEf/ljAaxf9x41G/wAYf/Pl1sRVCFpQGb+9BjieAkVqqw65m3WjQz3YWlx

tUJZaTerlyabiLMwMJtmyzO3pTN1WDjn+ZylbGOuumURzML4T26esXK7EaP+IS9Q

sySC+yNJXwmBP0hq3lKzVju2xlL6WkULSqE7NEd3hZ+PUSNdbL0BsQQnmUrDHDzV

jBXdUJ25PsEqHB/Xie5N

=8Lz6

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--iwiO8PoHuXDbkDvolNPs4jVSsJdw5R86s--





--===============1218144979895775769==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============1218144979895775769==--

