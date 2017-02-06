|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Nettle
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Nettle
|USN-3193-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 23:17
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6489
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3193-1
February 06, 2017
nettle vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Nettle could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.
Software Description:
- nettle: low level cryptographic library (public-key cryptos)
Details:
It was discovered that Nettle incorrectly mitigated certain timing
side-channel attacks. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to
recover private keys.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libnettle6 3.2-1ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libnettle6 3.2-1ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libnettle4 2.7.1-1ubuntu0.2
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libnettle4 2.4-1ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3193-1
CVE-2016-6489
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/3.2-1ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/3.2-1ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/2.7.1-1ubuntu0.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nettle/2.4-1ubuntu0.1
