Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3191-1
February 06, 2017
webkit2gtk vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in WebKitGTK+.
Software Description:
- webkit2gtk: Web content engine library for GTK+
Details:
A large number of security issues were discovered in the WebKitGTK+ Web and
JavaScript engines. If a user were tricked into viewing a malicious
website, a remote attacker could exploit a variety of issues related to web
browser security, including cross-site scripting attacks, denial of service
attacks, and arbitrary code execution.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18 2.14.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 2.14.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18 2.14.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 2.14.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications
that use WebKitGTK+, such as Epiphany, to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3191-1
CVE-2016-7586, CVE-2016-7589, CVE-2016-7592, CVE-2016-7599,
CVE-2016-7623, CVE-2016-7632, CVE-2016-7635, CVE-2016-7639,
CVE-2016-7641, CVE-2016-7645, CVE-2016-7652, CVE-2016-7654,
CVE-2016-7656
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.14.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.14.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
