Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squid

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3192-1

February 06, 2017



squid3 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Squid could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.



Software Description:

- squid3: Web proxy cache server



Details:



Saulius Lapinskas discovered that Squid incorrectly handled processing

HTTP conditional requests. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue

to obtain sensitive information related to other clients' browsing

sessions. (CVE-2016-10002)



Felix Hassert discovered that Squid incorrectly handled certain HTTP

Request headers when using the Collapsed Forwarding feature. A remote

attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain sensitive information

related to other clients' browsing sessions. This issue only applied to

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-10003)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

squid3 3.5.12-1ubuntu8.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

squid3 3.5.12-1ubuntu7.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

squid3 3.3.8-1ubuntu6.9



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

squid3 3.1.19-1ubuntu3.12.04.8



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3192-1

CVE-2016-10002, CVE-2016-10003



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.5.12-1ubuntu8.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.5.12-1ubuntu7.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.3.8-1ubuntu6.9

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.1.19-1ubuntu3.12.04.8







