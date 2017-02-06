Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squid
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Squid
ID: USN-3192-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 23:21
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10003
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10002

Originalnachricht

 
Marc Deslauriers
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
 <ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <f95eef99-edb9-1ae4-2568-15a9db2e0eed@canonical.com>
[USN-3192-1] Squid vulnerabilities

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3192-1
February 06, 2017

squid3 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Squid could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.

Software Description:
- squid3: Web proxy cache server

Details:

Saulius Lapinskas discovered that Squid incorrectly handled processing
HTTP conditional requests. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue
to obtain sensitive information related to other clients' browsing
sessions. (CVE-2016-10002)

Felix Hassert discovered that Squid incorrectly handled certain HTTP
Request headers when using the Collapsed Forwarding feature. A remote
attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain sensitive information
related to other clients' browsing sessions. This issue only applied to
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-10003)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  squid3                          3.5.12-1ubuntu8.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  squid3                          3.5.12-1ubuntu7.3

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  squid3                          3.3.8-1ubuntu6.9

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  squid3                          3.1.19-1ubuntu3.12.04.8

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3192-1
  CVE-2016-10002, CVE-2016-10003

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.5.12-1ubuntu8.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.5.12-1ubuntu7.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.3.8-1ubuntu6.9
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.1.19-1ubuntu3.12.04.8



Werbung