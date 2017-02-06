|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squid
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Squid
|ID:
|USN-3192-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mo, 6. Februar 2017, 23:21
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10003
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10002
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3192-1
February 06, 2017
squid3 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Squid could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.
Software Description:
- squid3: Web proxy cache server
Details:
Saulius Lapinskas discovered that Squid incorrectly handled processing
HTTP conditional requests. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue
to obtain sensitive information related to other clients' browsing
sessions. (CVE-2016-10002)
Felix Hassert discovered that Squid incorrectly handled certain HTTP
Request headers when using the Collapsed Forwarding feature. A remote
attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain sensitive information
related to other clients' browsing sessions. This issue only applied to
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-10003)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
squid3 3.5.12-1ubuntu8.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
squid3 3.5.12-1ubuntu7.3
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
squid3 3.3.8-1ubuntu6.9
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
squid3 3.1.19-1ubuntu3.12.04.8
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3192-1
CVE-2016-10002, CVE-2016-10003
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.5.12-1ubuntu8.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.5.12-1ubuntu7.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.3.8-1ubuntu6.9
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/squid3/3.1.19-1ubuntu3.12.04.8
