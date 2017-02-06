Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0407-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1

An update that solves 24 vulnerabilities and has 56 fixes

is now available.



Description:





The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 rt-kernel was updated to 3.12.69 to receive

various security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2015-8962: Fixed a double free vulnerability in the SCSI subsystem

that allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service

(memory corruption and system crash) (bnc#1010501).

- CVE-2015-8963: Fixed a race condition in kernel/events/core.c that

allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service

(use-after-free) (bnc#1010502).

- CVE-2015-8964: Fixed a bug in the tty_set_termios_ldisc function that

allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from kernel memory

(bnc#1010507).

- CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not

properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS

option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary

kernel memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)

(bnc#1017710).

- CVE-2016-7910: Fixed a use-after-free vulnerability in the block

subsystem that allowed local users to gain privileges (bnc#1010716).

- CVE-2016-7911: Fixed a race condition in the get_task_ioprio function

that allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service

(use-after-free) (bnc#1010711).

- CVE-2016-7913: Fixed a bug in the xc2028_set_config function that

allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service

(use-after-free) (bnc#1010478).

- CVE-2016-7914: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function did

not check whether a slot is a leaf, which allowed local users to obtain

sensitive information from kernel memory or cause a denial of service

(invalid pointer dereference and out-of-bounds read) (bnc#1010475).

- CVE-2016-8399: Fixed a bug in the kernel networking subsystem that could

have enabled a local malicious application to execute arbitrary code

within the context of the kernel. (bnc#1014746).

- CVE-2016-8632: The net subsystem did not validate the relationship

between the minimum fragment length and the maximum packet size, which

allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service

(heap-based buffer overflow) (bnc#1008831).

- CVE-2016-8633: The firewire subsystem allowed remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets in certain unusual

hardware configurations (bnc#1008833).

- CVE-2016-8645: The TCP stack in the Linux kernel mishandled skb

truncation, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(system crash) (bnc#1009969).

- CVE-2016-8655: Fixed a race condition in the network subsystem that

allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service

(use-after-free) (bnc#1012754).

- CVE-2016-9083: The PCI subsystem local users to bypass integer overflow

checks and cause a denial of service (memory corruption) or have

unspecified other impact (bnc#1007197).

- CVE-2016-9084: The PCI subsystem misused the kzalloc() function, which

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (integer overflow) or

have unspecified other impact (bnc#1007197).

- CVE-2016-9555: Fixed a bug in the network subsystem that allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds slab access) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP data

(bnc#1011685).

- CVE-2016-9576: The block subsystem did not properly restrict the type of

iterator, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary kernel

memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free)

(bnc#1013604).

- CVE-2016-9756: The kernel did not properly initialize Code Segment (CS)

in certain error cases, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive

information from kernel stack memory (bnc#1013038).

- CVE-2016-9793: The net subsystem mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf

and sk_rcvbuf, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(memory corruption and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact (bnc#1013531).

- CVE-2016-9794: Fixed a race condition in the ALSA subsystem that allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly

have unspecified other impact (bnc#1013533).

- CVE-2016-9806: Fixed a race condition in the netlink_dump() function

which could have allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(double free) or possibly have unspecified other impact (bnc#1013540).

- CVE-2017-2583: kvm: x86: fixed emulation of "MOV SS, null

selector"

(bsc#1020602).

- CVE-2017-2584: arch: x86: kvm: fixed a bug that could have allowed local

users to obtain sensitive information from kernel memory or cause a

denial of service (use-after-free) (bnc#1019851).

- CVE-2017-5551: tmpfs: Fixed a bug that could have allowed users to set

setgid bits on files they don't down. (bsc#1021258, CVE-2017-5551).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- 8250_pci: Fix potential use-after-free in error path (bsc#1013001).

- block_dev: do not test bdev->bd_contains when it is not stable

(bsc#1008557).

- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).

- bnx2i/bnx2fc : fix randconfig error in next-20140909 (bsc#922052

bsc#922056).

- bnx2x: Correct ringparam estimate when DOWN (bsc#1020214).

- bnx2x: fix lockdep splat (bsc#922052 bsc#922056).

- btrfs: Ensure proper sector alignment for btrfs_free_reserved_data_space

(bsc#1005666).

- btrfs: Export and move leaf/subtree qgroup helpers to qgroup.c

(bsc#983087).

- btrfs: Revert "do not delay inode ref updates during log replay"

(bsc#987192).

- btrfs: bugfix: handle FS_IOC32_{GETFLAGS,SETFLAGS,GETVERSION} in

btrfs_ioctl (bsc#1018100).

- btrfs: do not delay inode ref updates during log replay (bsc#987192).

- btrfs: fix incremental send failure caused by balance (bsc#985850).

- btrfs: fix relocation incorrectly dropping data references (bsc#990384).

- btrfs: increment ctx->pos for every emitted or skipped dirent in

readdir

(bsc#981709).

- btrfs: qgroup: Fix qgroup data leaking by using subtree tracing

(bsc#983087).

- btrfs: remove old tree_root dirent processing in btrfs_real_readdir()

(bsc#981709).

- btrfs: send, do not bug on inconsistent snapshots (bsc#985850).

- cpufreq: intel_pstate: Fix divide by zero on Knights Landing (KNL)

(bsc#1008876).

- cpuset: fix sched_load_balance that was accidentally broken in a

previous update (bsc#1010294).

- ext4: fix data exposure after a crash (bsc#1012985).

- fs/dcache: move the call of __d_drop(anon) into

__d_materialise_unique(dentry, anon) (bsc#984194).

- fuse: do not use iocb after it may have been freed (bsc#1012985).

- hpilo: Add support for iLO5 (bsc#999101).

- ib/core: Avoid unsigned int overflow in sg_alloc_table (bsc#924381

bsc#921338).

- ib/mlx5: Fix FW version diaplay in sysfs (bnc#923036).

- ib/mlx5: Fix entries check in mlx5_ib_resize_cq (bnc#858727).

- ib/mlx5: Fix entries checks in mlx5_ib_create_cq (bnc#858727).

- ib/mlx5: Remove per-MR pas and dma pointers (bnc#923036).

- ibmveth: calculate gso_segs for large packets (bsc#1019148).

- ibmveth: check return of skb_linearize in ibmveth_start_xmit

(bsc#1019148).

- ibmveth: consolidate kmalloc of array, memset 0 to kcalloc (bsc#1019148).

- ibmveth: set correct gso_size and gso_type (bsc#1019148).

- igb: Fix oops caused by missing queue pairing (bnc#857394).

- ipmi_si: create hardware-independent softdep for ipmi_devintf

(bsc#1009062).

- ipr: Enable SIS pipe commands for SIS-32 devices (bsc#1016961).

- ipv4: Fix ip_queue_xmit to pass sk into ip_local_out_sk (bsc#938963).

- kabi: protect __sk_mem_reclaim (kabi).

- kabi: protect struct perf_event_context (kabi).

- kabi: reintroduce sk_filter (kabi).

- kernel: remove broken memory detection sanity check (bnc#1008567,

LTC#148072).

- kgr: ignore zombie tasks during the patching (bnc#1008979).

- kgraft/iscsi-target: Do not block kGraft in iscsi_np kthread

(bsc#1010612).

- kgraft/xen: Do not block kGraft in xenbus kthread (bsc#1017410).

- net/mlx5: Avoid passing dma address 0 to firmware (bnc#858727).

- net/mlx5: Fix typo in mlx5_query_port_pvlc (bnc#923036).

- net/mlx5e: Do not modify CQ before it was created (bnc#923036).

- net/mlx5e: Do not try to modify CQ moderation if it is not supported

(bnc#923036).

- net/mlx5e: Fix MLX5E_100BASE_T define (bnc#923036).

- net/mlx5e: Remove wrong poll CQ optimization (bnc#923036).

- netback: correct array index (bsc#983348).

- nfsv4: Cap the transport reconnection timer at 1/2 lease period

(bsc#1014410).

- nfsv4: Cleanup the setting of the nfs4 lease period (bsc#1014410).

- nfsv4: Fix "NFS Lock reclaim failed" errors (bsc#1014410).

- ocfs2: fix BUG_ON() in ocfs2_ci_checkpointed() (bnc#1019783).

- posix_acl: Fixup acl reference leak and missing conversions in ext3,

gfs2, jfs, hfsplus.

- powerpc/pseries: Use H_CLEAR_HPT to clear MMU hash table during kexec

(bsc#1003813).

- proc: avoid including "mountproto=" with no protocol in

/proc/mounts

(bsc#1019260).

- raid1: ignore discard error (bsc#1017164).

- reiserfs: fix race in prealloc discard (bsc#987576).

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Export a make-stderr.log file (bsc#1012422)

- rpm/kernel-spec-macros: Fix the check if there is no rebuild counter

(bsc#1012060)

- rpm/kernel-spec-macros: Ignore too high rebuild counter (bsc#1012060)

- serial: 8250_pci: Detach low-level driver during PCI error recovery

(bsc#1013001).

- sfc: clear napi_hash state when copying channels (bsc#923037).

- sfc: fix potential stack corruption from running past stat bitmask

(bsc#923037).

- sfc: on MC reset, clear PIO buffer linkage in TXQs (bnc#856380).

- sunrpc: Enforce an upper limit on the number of cached credentials

(bsc#1012917).

- sunrpc: Fix reconnection timeouts (bsc#1014410).

- sunrpc: Limit the reconnect backoff timer to the max RPC message timeout

(bsc#1014410).

- target: Make EXTENDED_COPY 0xe4 failure return COPY TARGET DEVICE NOT

REACHABLE (bsc#991273).

- target: add XCOPY target/segment desc sense codes (bsc#991273).

- target: bounds check XCOPY segment descriptor list (bsc#991273).

- target: bounds check XCOPY total descriptor list length (bsc#991273).

- target: check XCOPY segment descriptor CSCD IDs (bsc#1017170).

- target: check for XCOPY parameter truncation (bsc#991273).

- target: return UNSUPPORTED TARGET/SEGMENT DESC TYPE CODE sense

(bsc#991273).

- target: simplify XCOPY wwn->se_dev lookup helper (bsc#991273).

- target: support XCOPY requests without parameters (bsc#991273).

- target: use XCOPY TOO MANY TARGET DESCRIPTORS sense (bsc#991273).

- target: use XCOPY segment descriptor CSCD IDs (bsc#1017170).

- tg3: Avoid NULL pointer dereference in tg3_io_error_detected()

(bsc#921778).

- tty: Prevent ldisc drivers from re-using stale tty fields (bnc#1010507).

- x86/apic: Order irq_enter/exit() calls correctly vs. ack_APIC_irq()

(bsc#1013479).

- xen/ftrace/x86: Set ftrace_stub to weak to prevent gcc from using short

jumps to it (bsc#984419).

- xenbus: correctly signal errors from xenstored_local_init() (luckily

none so far).

- xfs: allow lazy sb counter sync during filesystem freeze sequence

(bsc#980560).

- xfs: refactor xlog_recover_process_data() (bsc#1019300).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RT-12-SP1-2017-202=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





